D-backs draftee Pavin Smith surprises parents with mortgage payoff

It wasn't a Cadillac or a Caribbean cruise.

Arizona Diamondbacks?prospect Pavin Smith gave his parents a house for Christmas.

Smith, the seventh overall pick in this year's amateur baseball draft,?paid off their mortgage with some of the proceeds from a $5 million bonus he earned by signing with Arizona in June.

But instead of sliding a receipt into a Hallmark to let them know, Smith wrote them a heartfelt letter, which he watched them read Monday. The first baseman then posted a video of their reactions and a message on Twitter.

The 21-year-old, whose bonus matched the slot value, hit .342 with 13 home runs and a school-record 77 RBIs in 59 games as a junior at Virginia this year. He had 178 RBIs in three seasons, second-most in school history.

After being drafted, Smith played for the Class A Hillsboro Hops. In 42 games, Smith hit .318 with 27 RBIs for the Oregon-based Diamondbacks affiliate.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.