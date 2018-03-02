Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen both say they're the best QB in the draft

INDIANAPOLIS - The draft's best quarterback is at the scouting combine this week. Just ask them.

Given the stage Friday to show their readiness to be potential franchise players in the NFL, the marquee quarterbacks in this year's draft class took the opportunity to say they can be The Guy.

Asked inside the downtown convention center if he is this draft's best quarterback Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield kicked things off with "absolutely and if you don't have that mindset then something's wrong.''

Mayfield, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and USC's Sam Darnold all have the potential to be the top quarterback selected in the draft. And many personnel evaluators around the league have said this year's group has tried to show elite-level confidence in the informal interviews already at the combine, even more than the usual confidence the position requires to succeed.

Mayfield, asked about the possibility of going to the Cleveland Browns at either No. 1 or No. 4 in the draft - the Browns' first-round picks - given the Browns are 1-31 over the last seasons, said he's ready "to be a franchise guy.''

Mayfield, who had three seasons of at least 3,700 yards passing for the Sooners, 119 touchdown passes in those three years and one Heisman Trophy, also said "they'd get a winner, if anybody's going to turn that franchise around, it's going to be me.''

Rosen, too, seemed intent to show he's the most ready to lift the teams whose struggles last season put them at, or near, the top of the draft board.

"I think I'm the best quarterback here,'' Rosen said. " ... I think I make quick decisions, very quick and decisive decisions. I always say if you can get three, four reads into your progression you're going to increase your opportunity to get the ball down the field.''

Rosen had five games this past season with at least three touchdown passes and five 400-yard passing games. Rosen said he wanted to emphasize to teams he's a safe bet as a starter and that he will be a good teammate and leader.

Asked Friday if he's ready to start as an NFL rookie, Rosen quickly said "absolutely.''

Allen and Darnold have trained together in their pre-draft work and Allen has said earlier this year the he knew he had "a lot of flaws as a quarterback,'' but that "I can be that guy to lead a team.''

Allen had just two seasons as a starter at Wyoming and played in just 11 of the team's games this past season due to injuries. But he has consistently flashed a power arm, including at the Senior Bowl practices in January.

His 56.3 career completion rate is a cause for concern for some in the NFL given quarterbacks often have a difficult time substantially improving that statistic when they face more man-to-man coverage in the NFL with smaller throwing windows.

Darnold, too, played just two seasons of college football and will not even turn 21 until just before he opens his first NFL training camp in July. Darnold became USC's first 4,000-yard passer this past season, with 4,143 yards and he threw 57 touchdown passes in his two seasons as a starter combined.