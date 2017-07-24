First batch of Mayweather-McGregor tickets released for sale

Tickets to the highly anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor went on sale Monday.

The first batch of tickets was released at 1 p.m. ET to those who received a code from Ticketmaster's Fan Verified program, which aims to block brokers from buying up the tickets early. Some fans who received the codes, which do not guarantee tickets, sold them on eBay for as much as $200.

It was initially believed that Ticketmaster would begin selling to the general public at 3 p.m. ET, but a UFC spokesperson told ESPN that if any tickets remained after Monday, sales would open to the general public on Tuesday.

Ticket prices were previously announced at $500, $1,500, $2,500, $3,500, $5,000, $7,500 and $10,000. Tickets bought on Monday, per Ticketmaster rules on the site, had to be picked up at the box office.

That doesn't include the 8.5 percent Ticketmaster service fee. For example, a $7,500 ticket has $637.50 in service fees.

A Ticketmaster official would not confirm the number of tickets that would be sold on its platform on Monday.

Before the tickets went on sale, the cheapest price posted by speculators on resale site Vivid Seats was $2,611, while the cheapest price posted on StubHub was $2,950.

The Aug. 26 bout is expected to beat the?$72.2 million in ticket revenue from?Mayweather's fight against Manny Pacquiao in May 2015. T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Mayweather-McGregor will take place, is more than 3,000 seats bigger than MGM Arena, where Mayweather-Pacquiao was held.