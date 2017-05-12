Bears WR Kevin White has Maserati carjacked by thieves

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say thieves carjacked a white Maserati belonging to Chicago?Bears wide receiver Kevin White on Thursday night.

White was not in the car, but his girlfriend appears to be the victim of a well-rehearsed bump-and-run, according to investigators.

At around 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday evening in the city's West Town neighborhood, White's car was stopped at a stop sign when the thieves intentionally nudged the bumper. When White's 26-year-old girlfriend got out of the car to check the damage, two individuals jumped into the Maserati and took off, leaving White's girlfriend stranded at the scene.

Police said that White's girlfriend was not injured in the robbery.

As of Friday morning, the police did not have any suspects in custody.

White, the seventh overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, has played in just four regular-season games for the Bears because of injuries.