Bengals' A.J. Green fined $42K for punching Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey, won't appeal

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green said he was fined $42,000 for punching Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and does not plan to appeal.

"I accept my fine, I'll pay it, and move on," Green said. "I did something I wasn't supposed to do so now I have to accept the consequences and that's fine."

With less than 30 seconds to play in the first half Sunday, Green put his hand on Ramsey's shoulder, and Ramsey responded by pushing him in the back. Green jumped up and grabbed Ramsey around the neck, throwing him to the ground. He punched him multiple times as players from both sides rushed off the sidelines and joined the fight. Both were ejected from the game.

This is only the second time Green has been fined in his career. He was fined $5,787 for kicking a ball into the stands following a touchdown in 2015.

Green was not suspended for his actions, and he said he wasn't nervous about that possibility because he was ready to accept whatever punishment came his way.

"I put myself in a position where I hurt my team and I hurt myself. I can't ever let that happen again. I apologize to the people I hurt and my family. That's not who I am," Green said. "I just can't go out there and black out like that. That was not professional."

Green has not talked to Ramsey since the incident and doesn't think anything needs to be said.

"I did what I have to do and it's dead now. I don't want to talk about it or anything. It's over, I made a mistake and I'll move on from here."

Green said he heard Ramsey's comments this week, when the cornerback called him "soft and weak." Green said he didn't need to respond to it anymore.

"That's fine," he said. "I'm done with that and I'm not even going to entertain what he said."