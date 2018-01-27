Best of the Senior Bowl: Mayfield vs. Allen, ranking QBs, NFL draft risers

Practices are over at the 2018 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, which means most of the NFL scouts, coaches and front-office executives in attendance have departed to begin prep for the combine in late February. Senior Bowl (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network) practices are the best place to evaluate the top upperclassmen prospects in the country, and several under-the-radar prospects helped themselves this week.

Our team of NFL draft experts -- Todd McShay, Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Bowen, Steve Muench and Jeff Legwold -- help break down the performances of each quarterback, evaluate the prospects who rose up draft boards, and answer questions on Baker Mayfield vs. Josh Allen and more. Let's start with quarterbacks:

Question No. 1: You're an NFL GM with a top-10 pick, and Mayfield and Allen are both on the board. Who are you taking and why?

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN NFL draft expert:?Allen. We know he has the big arm, but he got better every day in Mobile. Allen was overthrowing on Tuesday, trying to showcase his arm while alternating reps with Mayfield & Co. That's when you could send his timing was off with receivers he had just met. But he made dramatic progress throughout the week and was much better by Thursday. His ceiling is so high -- he could make throws down there that no one else could make. People always ask me about comps -- well, how about Matthew Stafford? He completed 57.1 percent of his passes in 39 games at Georgia. Stafford has been better in the NFL, and I think Allen will improve in the pros, too.

Todd McShay, ESPN NFL draft expert:?Allen. Boy, this is a tough one. We're still a ways from the end of the process, but I'd lean Allen right now?because of his?frame and arm talent. A big part of it depends on what scheme I'm running as a head coach. But it's a legitimate debate between these two right now.

Steve Muench, Scouts Inc. draft expert:?Mayfield. The bottom line is that it's easy to fall in love with Allen's tools, and it shouldn't surprise anyone if he develops into the face of a franchise. But Mayfield is the better quarterback right now, and this wouldn't be as much of a debate if Mayfield were two inches taller. He has completed better than 70 percent of his passes the past two seasons and is much more consistent. While Allen has the stronger arm, Mayfield is capable of driving the ball downfield and squeezing it into tight pockets. Both are athletic enough to buy time and scramble for first downs. Both are leaders with chips on their shoulders, but Mayfield is a four-year starter who led the Sooners to a win at Ohio State and two berths in the College Football Playoff. Allen is a two-year starter who didn't play on the same kind of stage or face the same kind of external pressures.

Matt Bowen, NFL writer: Mayfield. Allen has all the natural tools with that monster 6-foot-5 frame, ridiculous arm talent and the mobility to move outside of the pocket. There is a ton of raw talent to his game but some inconsistencies as well that need to be addressed. That's also why I'm going with Mayfield here. Looking back at his super productive tape at Oklahoma, and his rise in practice this week, Mayfield's accuracy, anticipation and quick release are a perfect fit for today's NFL game. He has a great feel for how to attack throwing windows, the touch is there, and he can drive the ball when he has to target tight coverage. Plus, I'm also going to look at the intangibles. Mayfield brought serious energy to the practice field in Mobile. And teammates gravitate to him. That's key when building an offense around a young quarterback.

Jeff Legwold, NFL Nation writer:?Mayfield. At the moment there would be some talent evaluators in the league who would say neither of those players would be in the top 10 if prospects were stacked solely on grade rather than position -- quarterbacks in the first-round are often drafted above their true grade. But Mayfield, who played 21 more college games than Allen, is a more advanced player at the position and throws with better anticipation. In 11-on-11 work in Mobile, Mayfield showed he can run the show with composure and confidence. He's my pick here.

Ranking the QBs in Mobile

Here is how Todd McShay will be ranking the eight quarterbacks coming out of the Senior Bowl, along with some observations from their play this week:

1.? Josh Allen, Wyoming

?North |?17

The clear area of improvement for Allen this week was with his touch throws. On Tuesday, he missed several corner routes to wide receivers and tight ends, but he was hitting those by Thursday's practice. There is no question he has an elite arm. But sometimes he needs to know when to throw a changeup and make it a more catchable ball. I'll be interested to see how that translates in Saturday's game, and if he keeps trending in the right direction on multidimensional throws.? Current projection: Top 15 -- McShay

2.? Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

?North |?6

A couple of things stood out to me this week for Mayfield. Off the top, we now know he's 6-foot and has a 9.5-inch hand span, which is right at the five-year combine average for quarterbacks. So the official measurements weren't alarming. Second, Mayfield just has elite football instincts. By that I mean he knows when to slide in the pocket, how to read coverage and get the ball out on time and when to bail and extend a play with his feet. That part of his game especially came out during competitive portions -- seven-on-seven and team drills -- of practice. Finally, everything he does is twitchy -- I think he's a better athlete than people give him credit for.? His decisions, movement in the pocket, feet are all quick. It was an impressive week for Baker.? Current projection: First round? -- McShay

3.? Luke Falk, Washington State

?North |

It's clear that Falk doesn't have top-line arm strength, but he can still win from the pocket with his arm. He just needs to excel with his timing and the little things -- and he did just that this week. I thought he was the most consistent quarterback here in Mobile from beginning to end. I love his anticipation on throws, and he's the most accurate of this group when he has?room to operate in the pocket. He wasn't overwhelmed by verbiage or a pro route tree and picked up everything more quickly than the other signal-callers. Falk should be proud of what he did this week. For people worrying about his transition, this was a great opportunity for him -- and he aced the test.? Current projection: Day 2? -- McShay

4.? Kyle Lauletta, Richmond

?South?|?5

Nothing jumps out about Lauletta. He has an average arm, average size (6-2, 217) and a slightly funky release. But the more you watch him, the more you appreciate his efficiency. He picked up things well from Texans coach Bill O'Brien and gained confidence as the week progressed. He has a natural feel for the position but with a lower ceiling than some?of the other guys.? Current projection: Rounds 4-5? -- McShay

5.? Mike White, Western Kentucky

?South |?14

White wasn't as consistent as Lauletta this week, but he has more tools to work with. He has a stronger arm and bigger frame (6-4, 221). He quietly went about his business?and was solid in practice, especially on Thursday. There is a clear learning curve for White with terminology and taking snaps under center, but he improved throughout the week. Teams will think there's some clay to mold.? Current projection: Rounds 4-5? -- McShay

6.? Kurt Benkert, Virginia

?South |?6

I've heard that he interviewed very well, and on the field he flashed some big-time throws. However, Benkert was probably the least consistent of all these quarterbacks. His negative moments stood out a little more, from forcing the ball into windows to issues with the two-minute drill. I'll be interested to talk with the Texans coaches and see what they say about how Benkert processed information. His tape is better than his performance was this week.? Current projection: Rounds 5-6? -- McShay

7.? Brandon Silvers, Troy

South |?12

I really didn't know what to expect from Silvers, but he outplayed my expectations and only helped his cause here in Mobile. He took to the pro coaching really well and made some nice throws. I think a lot of teams will?have to go back and take a closer look at his tape, which is exactly what you want as a Day 3 prospect.? Current projection: Rounds 6-7? -- McShay

8.? Tanner Lee, Nebraska

?North |13

Lee had really tough assignment this week. It's a big ask to be the fourth quarterback on a North squad with Allen, Mayfield and Falk. Lee clearly has NFL size and an arm, and had several positive moments, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. But he needs the most work of these quarterbacks.? Current projection:?Undrafted free agent? -- McShay

Question No. 2: Which under-the-radar prospect impressed you the most in Mobile?

Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State. This kid belongs. He constantly gets into the backfield. He can play end in a 3-4 defense or tackle in a 4-3. I was very impressed and need to take a closer look at his game tape. The 6-4, 310-pound Shepherd broke his hand on Wednesday and won't play in the game on Saturday, but he should be fine for OTAs after the draft.?

McShay:? DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State. He had an extremely impressive week. He just balled out working the middle, in scramble drills, and in making tough catches in traffic. Some guys seem like pros in this setting, and Hamilton definitely passed the eye test. He was open all week. Based off what I saw, I wouldn't be shocked if he was one of the top five?wide receivers picked?in April.

Muench:? Jordan Akins, TE, Central Florida. With South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert -- our top-ranked tight end -- sidelined by a hamstring injury, Akins arguably had the best week out of all the tight ends.. At 246 pounds, he's on the lighter side,?but he's big enough to play the F or receiving tight end role. Plus, the former receiver is 6-foot-3 with above-average length and frame to continue to add weight. He showed teams that he's a smooth route runner with enough quickness to get open, and he has the strong hands to make tough, contested catches. Akins has the playing speed and body control to make plays down the seam. At this point in the process he looks like a?third- or fourth-round pick, but there's still a long ways to go. The medical needs to check out -- he reportedly tore an ACL in 2015 -- and teams might have concerns about his age as the 25-year old played baseball coming out of high school. Teams?will watch more tape after his performance in Mobile.

Bowen: DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State. He put on a clinic in route running this week. From his shake at the line of scrimmage to the wiggle in his hips to set up defensive backs at the top of the route, Hamilton sliced through man coverage. Along with the advanced skill set he showed in the route stem to gain leverage on defenders, Hamilton flashed a quick burst of speed out of his breaks. And that allowed the Penn State product to create some immediate separation to the ball. Along with Oklahoma State's James Washington, Hamilton was the top receiver I saw on the practice field. His stock should be rising.

Legwold: Michael Joseph, CB, Dubuque. It's difficult to be under the radar when virtually anyone who has a job in personnel in the NFL is watching you, but Joseph is trying to make the jump from Division III to the NFL. He had eight interceptions this past season, 15 in his career, and while he had some bobbles in coverage, he also showed the willingness to compete on every snap. At 6-1, 186 pounds, he'll get stronger in an NFL strength program and will offer a size-speed combination that should find him a spot in the league.

Senior Bowl draft risers

These are the under-the-radar prospects who stood out in practices in Mobile and moved up draft boards:

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Penn State

?North |?5

Hamilton isn't the biggest or most explosive receiver in Mobile, but he's the best route runner, and the North's corners had a hard time staying with him. He gets off the line well, sets up defenders with his footwork and is an effective hand fighter who wins battles with his physicality. While Hamilton's hands are on the smaller side (9 1/4-inch), and he dropped some passes, he also made some contested catches and showed the ability to catch the ball away from his frame. He has?moved into the fourth-round conversation.? -- Muench

Justin Jones, DT, NC State

?North |?27

At 6-2, 311 pounds, Jones' low center of gravity and mass makes him tough to move off the ball. He's not just a sit-and-anchor run-stuffer though. Jones?showed better-than-expected quickness and the ability to generate good initial surge. He?drove offensive linemen into the backfield in the run game and pushed the pocket as a pass-rusher. Plus he has the length and big hands to press and control blockers when he shoots his hands inside. Jones projects as a late Day 2 pick.? -- Muench

Levi Wallace, CB, Alabama

?South |?39

The 176-pound Wallace is lean and gets muscled off some routes, but he stood out the most among the corners. He uses his excellent length to disrupt receivers getting off the line and get his hands on passes. He masks average change of directions skills with?solid?balance and the ability to read receivers and anticipate breaks. He looks like an early Day 3 pick.? -- Muench

Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

?North |?84

The purpose of this exercise is to identify the biggest risers, and I've tried to avoid projected early round picks who had strong weeks like Texas San Antonio defensive end Marcus Davenport. Gallup, who projected as a late third-round pick coming into Mobile, is the highest rated player on my list and the reason he's moving into the late second-round conversation. He doesn't have great measurables, but he has an above-average release, is an effective short-to-intermediate route runner and has the speed to stretch the field. Plus, he has soft hands and good ball skills.? -- Muench

Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State

?North |?97

UCF tight end Jordan Akins, who was mentioned earlier,?deserves recognition, but I'm going with a prospect who got injured in the second practice.?Shepherd, who broke his hand Wednesday, eased concerns about him playing at the Division II level. At 310 pounds, he's quick, has violent hands to keep blockers off his frame and has has the core strength to push the pocket. The medical could ultimately cause him to drop, but assuming it's not serious or has long-term ramifications, Shepherd has moved from a late-round pick to a middle-round pick.? -- Muench

Question No. 3: Which prospect raised more questions than answers with his performance this week?

Kiper:? Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State.?He looked like a one-dimensional player in Mobile. He dropped passes and struggled to catch the ball. We know Penny can run -- he rushed for 2,248 yards in 2017 -- but he needed to show that he could do the little things, and that didn't happen. He also struggled in pass protection. I'd also throw in Virginia QB Kurt Benkert, who struggled with accuracy all week.

McShay: Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State. I liked Penny on tape, but he just didn't seem to be dialed in and wasn't the same player I studied. He seemed like he fought the ball at times and missed some open holes. Again, it's only three days of practice, but I thought he'd clearly be the No. 1 back here, and that just wasn't the case.

Muench:? Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State. At 6-5, 279 pounds, Holmes has above average length (34 3/4-inch arms) and there's a lot to like about his versatility as he lines up on the outside and the inside. He flashed at times in Mobile but was inconsistent. There were a number of defensive linemen who helped themselves this week, including his college teammate Tyquan Lewis.?Holmes is?long, but he takes too long to get off blocks. He gave up too much ground at times. In addition, Holmes didn't stand out during one-on-ones, and he didn't show great burst off the edge or do a good enough job of winning with his hands.

Bowen:? Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama. At 6-4, 282 pounds, Hand could still come off the board as a Day 2 pick. The strength is there to win at the point of attack, and he can fit in multiple fronts at the pro level. But just like his tape at Alabama, Hand didn't produce many splash moments this week. In Mobile, I'm always looking for defensive lineman who can take over in one-on-one pass rush and provide periods of disruption during team drills: speed off the rock, quick hands and technique -- go wreck the play. That was missing in Hand's Senior Bowl r?sum?.

Legwold:? Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming. In talking to a few personnel evaluators after watching Allen work through three days of practices, it was clear he showed the traits and power arm that have him in the first-round conversation. And while Thursday was better for him, he'll exit Mobile after Saturday's game with people still trying to decide if his accuracy will really improve in the smaller throwing windows the NFL will offer. He missed several throws that a player of his talent simply shouldn't.