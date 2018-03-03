The biggest freak athletes at the 2018 NFL combine

Measurables:?6-foot, 233 pounds

Breakaway speed, lateral explosiveness and power are all there on Barkley's tape, and his weight room workouts are the stuff of legend. The top prospect on our Scouts Inc. board, Barkley should put up notably better overall numbers than Ezekiel Elliott, who is similar in size. At 6-foot and 225 pounds, Elliott ran a 4.47 40, had a broad jump of 9 feet, 10 inches and recorded a 32.5-inch vertical. He didn't run the three-cone or the short shuttle in Indianapolis. Those are two drills in which Barkley can impress with his change-of-direction skills. Expect him to catch the ball well and look good running routes during drills, too.

Official results:?4.40 40-yard dash | 41-inch vertical jump | 29 bench press reps

Kentavius Street, DE, North Carolina State

Measurables:?6-2, 287 pounds

Street is widely expected to put on a show in Indianapolis. A 4.65 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical jump are outstanding results for defensive end prospects who weigh 265 pounds or more. Street is expected to run in that range and jump even higher, according to Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman. His workout could rival Myles Garrett's workout from a year ago if Street performs up to expectations. At 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds, Garrett ran a 4.64 40, posted a 41-inch vertical jump and benched 225 pounds 33 times. That said, there's arguably more pressure on Street than any other player on this list to perform well considering his tape doesn't match up with his talent. He projects as a Day 3 pick heading into the combine.

Tremaine Edmunds, ILB,?Virginia Tech

Measurables:?6-5, 250 pounds

Edmunds is a heat-seeking missile with above-average size who looks long on tape. There's also a lot to like about his bloodline. His father, Ferrell, was a two-time Pro Bowl tight end, and his brother Terrell is a safety who will also work out at the combine. His other brother, Trey, is a running back on the Saints' roster who ran the 40 in the mid-4.4s at 222 pounds at his pro day last year. (For reference, the five-year combine average weight for running backs is 213.4 pounds, and the average 40time is 4.59 seconds.) It will be interesting to compare Edmunds' numbers to the ones Browns linebacker Jamie Collins had coming out of Southern Miss in 2013. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds with 33?-inch arms, Collins ran a 4.64 40 in addition to posting an 11-foot, 7-inch mark in the broad jump and 41.5-inch vertical.

Leighton Vander Esch, ILB, Boise State

Measurables: 6-4, 240 pounds

Vander Esch was a talented high school basketball player who averaged 29.4 points and 11.1 rebounds his senior year. He played quarterback in addition to middle linebacker and he rushed for 1,565 yards and 34 touchdowns as a high school senior. He still had to walk on at Boise State coming out of Salmon High School in Riggins, Idaho, but it's clear now that he wasn't just a big fish in a small pond -- there's no question he has the physical tools to start in the NFL. Like Edmunds, Vander Esch is a long linebacker with sideline-to-sideline range and impressive athletic ability for his size. He picked off three passes and he's expected to shine during coverage drills. If he tests as well as expected, he could run a faster 40 and jump higher than Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney did coming out of Mississippi State in 2015. At 6-foot-4 and 246 pounds with 33-inch arms, McKinney ran a 4.66 and posted a 40.5-inch vertical.

Keep an eye on ...

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

Measurables:?6-4, 260 pounds

Goedert had 33 7/8-inch arms and a 10 1/8-inch hand span during measurements at the