Biggest NFL injuries of Week 16

Here are the most significant NFL players who got banged up in Week 16:

Bryce Petty, QB, New York Jets:?Petty stayed on the ground for a little while after making a tackle after a Malcolm Butler fumble recovery. Trainers examined his left shoulder (non-throwing) on the sideline before taking him to the locker room. The team listed him as questionable to return; QB Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Petty the lineup.?

Leonard Floyd, OLB, Chicago Bears:?Floyd left the game in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. It's the second head-injury scare of the season for Floyd, who was carted off the field against the Jets on Nov. 20. He sustained a neck injury on that play and missed one game.

T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars :?Yeldon tweaked his ankle on his second carry of the game. At first, the Jaguars were optimistic about his return, listing him as probable, but they downgraded him to questionable later in the first quarter.

Deon Bush, S, Chicago Bears :?Bush left the game in the first half with an ankle injury. The Bears listed the rookie as questionable to return, as their secondary continued to be banged.

Keanu Neal, S, Atlanta Falcons:? Neal left the game in the second quarter after a weird collision with Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin. The Falcons officially called it an ankle injury and ruled him as questionable. The rookie didn't miss much time before returning to the field.