Bob Knight was investigated by FBI for alleged inappropriate contact in 2015

Former Indiana?men's basketball coach Bob Knight was the subject of an FBI investigation following allegations that he inappropriately touched four women during a 2015 visit to the?National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, according to a report.

The Washington Post reports that Knight was accused of making suggestive comments, hugging a woman tightly around the chest and hitting another on the buttocks.

The FBI and U.S. Army participated in the Knight inquiry, according to the Post, but declined to press charges in July 2016. Knight was interviewed by FBI agents at his home in Montana last year as part of the investigation.

Knight, 76, declined to comment on the allegations to the Post. His wife, Karen, said, "Bob did nothing wrong and there is NO evidence to prove that he did. Case closed," in a text message.

"There is absolutely no credible evidence to support this in our opinion, these allegations," Knight's attorney, James Voyles, told the newspaper, adding that the FBI agents "reported to their superiors that there was no basis for any further action, period."

The NGA and the office of the national intelligence director, who oversees the 17 U.S. intelligence agencies, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press on Friday.

Knight, the former Army, Indiana and Texas Tech coach as well as a former ESPN analyst, was visiting the spy agency in July 2015 as part of a distinguished speaker series. Some employees had expressed concern with Knight's attendance prior to the event, according to the Post.

Knight is best known for his three-decade run as coach of the Hoosiers, during which they won three NCAA championships. He was fired in 2000 following a series of abuse allegations, including a videotape that appeared to show Knight choking a player during practice.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.