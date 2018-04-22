Brandon Belt sets MLB record, sees 21 pitches in AB before lining out

San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt set a Major League Baseball record Sunday when he battled out a 21-pitch at-bat against Los Angeles Angels rookie right-hander Jaime Barria.

Belt fouled off 16 two-strike pitches before lining out to Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun. The at-bat lasted 12 minutes and 45 seconds. It is the most pitches in at at-bat since records began in 1988.

Belt broke the record previously held by then- Houston Astros infielder Ricky Gutierrez, who had a 20-pitch at-bat against then- Cleveland Indians right-hander Bartolo Colon on June 26, 1998.

Barria threw 49 pitches in all in the first inning as the Giants loaded the bases, but he escaped without allowing a run. In contrast, San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto retired the Angels in the first inning on just 19 pitches.

Belt saw eight pitches in his second at-bat against Barria in the third inning, this time singling as the Giants loaded the bases again, this time with no outs. Barria was then removed from the game after he had thrown 77 pitches.

He was charged with two earned runs as reliever Noe Ramirez allowed two of the runners to score.?

Belt also homered in the fifth inning in a nine-pitch at-bat vs. Blake Parker and singled on the first pitch from Jim Johnson in the seventh.

