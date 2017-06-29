Brett Favre doesn't rule out possible Packers return: 'Never say never'

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Late in his playing career with the Packers, Brett Favre used to talk about "pulling an Elway." That's what he saw as the ultimate way to walk away from the game -- winning the Super Bowl before retiring.

These days, Favre said he has entertained the thought of pulling a different type of Elway: becoming an NFL general manager the way fellow Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway has with the Denver Broncos.

During his appearance on ESPN Wisconsin's Wilde & Tausch on Thursday, Favre said he has contemplated getting back into the NFL as a general manager or coach.

"That type of stuff has crossed my mind," said Favre, 47, whose playing career ended in 2010. "Because it's no different to me than coaching. It's being involved in the game in some aspect."

Favre spent two years coaching at Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after retiring.

"When I coached high school football for two years, it really wasn't on my radar," Favre said. "My dad did it for many, many, many years, [but] I thought, 'I just don't have anything left in the tank from a competitive side. What type of coach would I be?'

"I always thought I would be a good coach, but I didn't know if I had the effort in me. Well, I did. I'll tell you what, it was a joy. The competitive spirit came right back. It was obviously different than playing, and so I had a lot of fun."

Favre admitted a front-office position would be difficult, just because of the business aspects associated with it.

"I think the competitive spirit would be there," Favre said. "It's just different because there's such a business side to it. I don't know if I would have that in me. Picking good players is always in art -- and some do it better than others -- and there's some luck involved and things like that. But, yeah, it's crossed my mind, just like coaching has."

Favre, who played 16 years for the Packers before an acrimonious split in 2008, reconciled with the franchise two years ago and was inducted into Canton last summer, with throngs of Packers fans in attendance.

Favre pointed out that Hall of Fame QB Bart Starr followed a similar post-football path with the Packers, serving as the head coach from 1975 through 1983.?And two of Favre's former backups in Green Bay -- Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and Brigham Young offensive coordinator Ty Detmer -- have found success in coaching.

"I would say, I'd never say never. I believe that would be a dream job, working as a coach there or in some form of administration," Favre said. "I don't know, and I don't want to create a stir [by talking about it], because who knows? But I would say, 'Never say never.'

"People have talked about the broadcasting booth. I think I'd be pretty good at it, but you never know. I know Bart went back [to Green Bay] and did it and it wasn't as successful as everyone would have assumed. I'm not going to think I would be any different, but it is an intriguing option. What better place to do it? Yeah, it's crossed my mind."

However, Favre said any such NFL pursuits will remain on hold until his youngest daughter, Breleigh, finishes her college volleyball career at Southern Miss. Breleigh will be a freshman for the Golden Eagles this fall.

"I feel like that if I don't coach or work at that level in some point of my life, that I'm going to waste a lot of knowledge that I have that I should be using it with kids -- or adults, at that [NFL] level," Favre said. "Right now, I don't want to miss any of Breleigh's volleyball career, so I'm really not even thinking about it until that day comes."