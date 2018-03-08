Broncos trade CB Aqib Talib to Rams for 2018 fifth-round draft pick

The Denver Broncos?are sending Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib?to the? Los Angeles Rams?for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Since he entered the league as a first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, Talib has the most interceptions by a cornerback in the NFL (34) and his 10 career interceptions for touchdowns are also fourth all-time.

Talib returned his only interception this past season 103 yards for a touchdown in the Broncos' Week 2 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

But Talib got caught between the Broncos' need for additional salary cap space and the team's belief that cornerback Bradley Roby is ready to be a starter in the team's defense.

The Broncos certainly got their money's worth from the 32-year-old cornerback. Talib was signed to a six-year, $57 million deal in 2014 and was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons with the team. Talib has had 11 interceptions combined over the last four seasons and he was at least tied for the team in lead in three of those seasons.

Talib was also suspended for a game on two different occasions in his time with the Broncos, with a one-game suspension for poking then- Indianapolis Colts tight end Dwayne Allen in the eye during a 2015 game as well as one game this past season for a fight with Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree during the Broncos' loss in Oakland.

Talib also missed the Broncos' visit to the White House in the summer of 2016 because he had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower right leg in Dallas. No charges were filed in the incident -- the bullet entered Talib's leg near his thigh and exited his right calf.

He did not have surgery following the incident and at the time there were reports, unconfirmed by Dallas police, that police had determined Talib shot himself.

He was named captain by his teammates this past season and it was the first time in his career he had been selected as one of this team's captains.

