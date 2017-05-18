Broncos' Von Miller thanks, honors team employees at ceremony

All-Pro linebacker Von Miller made a surprise appearance at the Denver Broncos' service awards ceremony Thursday to honor and say thank you to more than 200 team employees.

The ceremony, which took place inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, recognized service milestones that were reached by employees from the team's stadium and practice facility. Members of the grounds crew, equipment managers and the team's chefs were among those who were honored.

"We couldn't do what we do if it weren't for you," Miller said at the ceremony.

Miller, 28, stayed to shake hands with the employees who received awards and also took part in a raffle, the Denver Post reported.

He is the first Broncos player to take part in the festivities in the 18 years the team has honored its employees, according to the Post.