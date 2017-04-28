Browns draft QB DeShone Kizer in second round

The Cleveland Browns, who opted not to use one of their three first-round picks on a quarterback, decided to go that route in Round 2 on Friday night, choosing DeShone Kizer with the 52nd pick overall.?

Quarterback has been a position of need for the Browns for years. Cleveland has had 26 different starting QBs since it returned to the NFL in 1999.

The Browns ended up with three first-round selections Thursday night, but used them on two defensive players ( Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers) and a tight end ( David Njoku).

They also inquired Thursday night about trading for New England?backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and were told, once again, the Patriots were not interested, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

One night later, they turned to Kizer.

He became the first Notre Dame player ever to turn away two years of remaining college eligibility to enter the draft. His reasoning, he said, was to chase a dream.

During his two years as Notre Dame's quarterback, Kizer started 23 games for the Fighting Irish, posting a 12-11 record. After spending all of his 2014 freshman season on the bench, Kizer went 8-3 in 11 starts in 2015 and nearly led the Irish to the College Football Playoff.

Kizer worked out for the Browns this offseason.