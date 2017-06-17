Browns' Myles Garrett has sprained left foot, should be ready for camp

CLEVELAND -- Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has a sprained left foot but is expected to be ready for training camp next month.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft injured his foot late in practice Wednesday. The Browns waited until Garrett received a second opinion before providing an update Saturday.

The team said Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist with OrthoCarolina, agreed with a diagnosis by team physician Dr. James Voos of University Hospitals that Garrett has a lateral foot sprain. He was spotted in a walking boot on Friday at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

A team source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the Browns did not believe Garrett suffered major damage to his foot.

It's good news for the Browns, who were concerned when Garrett went down without any contact while rushing quarterback Brock Osweiler during a two-minute drill. Garrett had been slowed by an unspecified injury earlier this spring.

The Browns recently signed the former Texas A&M star to a four-year, $30.4 million contract.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.