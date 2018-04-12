Browns WR Jarvis Landry nears agreement on contract worth at least $15M per year

The Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Jarvis Landry are close to finalizing a long-term deal that would average more than $15 million per year, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

The Browns acquired Landry in a trade last month with the Dolphins, sending a fourth-round pick this year (123rd overall) and seventh-round pick in 2019 to Miami in the swap.

Without a new contract, Landry would play the 2018 season on the franchise tag, which the Dolphins used on him before the trade.

Landry will look to boost a Browns wide receiver group that scored seven touchdowns in 2017; Landry had nine for the Dolphins. Kenny Britt, who was released in December, tied for the team lead in touchdowns for wide receivers with two (with Rashard Higgins and Corey Coleman).

A three-time Pro Bowler, Landry is a sure-handed receiver who led the league in catches in 2017 with 112; all Browns receivers had 134, led by Higgins and Ricardo Louis with 27 each. ESPN Stats & Information reports that the Browns have never had a 100-catch receiver.

Landry missed 1,000 yards by 13 but had 1,136 and 1,157 yards the previous two seasons.

Only Antonio Brown (471) and Julio Jones (411) have more receptions than Landry's 400 since he debuted in the NFL in 2014. Last season, Browns receivers caught 57 percent of the passes thrown to them; Landry has caught 71 percent in his career.

