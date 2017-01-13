Bryce Harper reaches $13.625M deal with Nationals

The Washington Nationals and star outfielder Bryce Harper agreed to a one-year deal for $13,625,000 on Friday, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Harper will again avoid arbitration. He did so before the 2014 season by signing a two-year deal that paid him $5 million this past season.

In 2015, Harper became the youngest unanimous MVP ever after a season in which he hit .330 with 42 home runs and led the majors in on-base and slugging percentage.

But in 2016, the former first overall pick, who turned 24 in October, struggled to replicate his historic MVP campaign. In 147 games, he hit .243 with 24 homers and an .814 OPS that was nearly 300 points lower than a year earlier. During the second half of the season, when he missed five games in August with a shoulder injury, he hit just .226 with a .709 OPS.

The four-time All-Star selection finished the season with 86 RBIs as the Nationals won the National League East.

Harper, who is represented by agent Scott Boras, has reportedly sought a long-term deal with the Nationals in excess of 10 years and $400 million. He is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2018 season.

He married his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Varner, this offseason.

The Nationals on Friday also announced one-year contracts with their three other arbitration-eligible players: third baseman Anthony Rendon, right-hander Tanner Roark and catcher Derek Norris.