Cavaliers' LeBron James first to average triple-double in Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. --? LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double in the Finals after he scored 41 points with 13 rebounds and eight assists in Game 5 on Monday night.

James ended the series averaging 33.6 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, but he took the fifth Finals loss of his career as the Golden State Warriors clinched the title with a 129-120 victory.

"I left everything on the floor every game, all five games," James said. "So for me, personally, I have nothing to be -- I have no reason to put my head down. I have no reason to look back at what I could have done or what I shouldn't have done or what I could have done better for the team.

"I left everything I had out on the floor every single game for five games in this Finals, and you come up short."

There were questions at times in the series about where James ranked relative to Kevin Durant, who was named the unanimous Finals MVP after he helped the Warriors finish off the Cavs with a 39-point, seven-rebound, five-assist performance in the clincher.

But James' numbers made his efforts, even in defeat, historic.

"He left it all out there on the floor," said Kyrie Irving, who had 26 points in the loss. "And to average a triple-double in the freaking Finals, man, add that to the LeBron long list that everyone keeps forgetting."