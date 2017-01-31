Cavaliers to work out Kirk Hinrich, Mario Chalmers, Lance Stephenson

After a 7-8 underwhelming January record, reinforcements could be on the way for LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

Veteran point guards Mario Chalmers and Kirk Hinrich, along with wing Lance Stephenson are scheduled to work out for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in hopes of inking a deal, league sources informed ESPN.

There are a few other free agent prospects that are expected to attend the session as well, sources say. Depending on how well the participants perform, sources with knowledge of the Cavaliers' thinking believe one of them could be signed prior to the All-Star break.

The workout session is being assembled as a precursor to potentially addressing the organizations' lack of playmaking and spot point guard needs.

Cleveland has one roster spot available, but could open up another slot should the team elect to waive center Chris Andersen who is out for the rest of the year with a torn ACL.

After fully recovering from a right Achilles tear that occurred last March while a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, 30-year-old Chalmers seeks to showcase that he's the prime candidate to fill the Cavaliers void at backup point guard. The 6-foot-2 guard hasn't played in a game in nearly a year.

It helps that Chalmers has championship experience and the familiarity of playing with James, a player he spent four seasons with in Miami in which they collected two titles. He's known for producing in big moments.

Chalmers has a career average of 9.0 points and 3.8 assists.

Stephenson, 26, is finally healthy following rehabilitation from a groin injury that required surgery in early November. The New Orleans Pelicans subsequently were forced to waive the 6-foot-5 swingman due to roster constraints. Prior to the injury, a case was being made that he was the Pelicans' second-best player behind cornerstone big man Anthony Davis.

He's a rugged perimeter defender, and someone who can contribute in a play-making role. For the Pelicans, Stephenson was averaging 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 27 minutes per game off the bench.

Hinrich, 36, played for the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks last year. He hasn't played in a game since last May, a second-round series bout against the Cavaliers. At 6-foot-4, the 13-year veteran possesses a career mark of 10.9 points, 4.8 assists and shoots the 3-point ball at a 38 percent clip.

Cleveland plays the Minnesota Timberwolves at Quicken Loans Arena the day of the group workout.