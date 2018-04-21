Cavs' George Hill questionable for Game 4 with ailing back

INDIANAPOLIS - Cleveland Cavaliers point guard George Hill has been listed as questionable for Game 4 on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers?because of an ailing back.

Hill received an MRI on his back Saturday, according to the team.

He was initially hurt in Game 1 of the Cavaliers' first-round series when Trevor Booker set a back screen on him.

Hill felt stiffness in his back between Games 1 and 2. He felt well enough to score 11 points in the first half of the Cavs' 92-90 Game 3 loss to the Pacers before his back "locked up," according to coach Tyronn Lue.

The Cavaliers trail the Pacers 2-1 in the series.