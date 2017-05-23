Celtics F Amir Johnson to miss Game 4 with injured shoulder

CLEVELAND -- Boston Celtics big man Amir Johnson will not play in Tuesday's Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a right shoulder sprain, sources told ESPN's Michael Eaves.

Johnson injured his shoulder in the opening minutes of Sunday's Game 3 when he got tangled with Cleveland's Tristan Thompson while chasing a rebound. Johnson later returned to the game but did not practice on Monday.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Tuesday morning that Johnson would go through shootaround and the team would determine his status for Game 4.

The Celtics have leaned on Gerald Green as a starter at times this postseason but the team could also go with Kelly Olynyk or Jonas Jerebko in the starting lineup.

Even as a starter, Johnson's playing time has been limited this postseason. Johnson is averaging 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds over 10.5 minutes per game in 13 appearances, including nine starts.