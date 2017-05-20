Celtics' Isaiah Thomas misses second half of Game 2 after aggravating hip injury

BOSTON -- All-Star? Celtics?point guard Isaiah Thomas aggravated a hip injury in the first half of Friday's Game 2 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, sat out the second half, and is uncertain for Sunday's Game 3.

Boston coach Brad Stevens said Thomas originally aggravated a nagging right hip injury during Game 6 last Friday in the second-round series against the Washington Wizards?and underwent a batch of testing before playing in Boston's Game 7 win Monday night.

Thomas seemed to aggravate the injury again in the first half Friday against the Cavs and could be seen limping late in the second quarter. With Boston down 41 at halftime, Thomas was ruled out for the remainder of the game.?

"I thought he looked much different in the first half," Stevens said. "When we went back to the locker room, our training staff and doctors got with him. He was pretty despondent not to be able to play. That guy is a tough guy and he plays through a lot. For him to have to sit is really hard."

Stevens had hinted after Boston's Game 7 win over the Wizards that Thomas had been battling through an undisclosed injury. Pressed on the issue, Thomas acknowledged some bumps and bruises but said it wasn't enough to keep him out in the playoffs.

Thomas will have additional tests Saturday and will be re-evaluated before the team determines his status for Game 3. The Cavaliers lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after Friday's 130-86 triumph at TD Garden.

Thomas missed all six of his field goal attempts and scored two points in 17 minutes. Asked about the impact of having the star point guard at less than 100 percent, Stevens stressed it wasn't the only issue in Friday's lopsided loss.

"Not 44 points' worth," Stevens said. "But I don't want to put that on any one guy. I think, ultimately, they were terrific, we were poor. You've got to be able to pick up the slack, certainly, when other guys aren't available."

Celtics guard Avery Bradley admitted it's not easy for a team to lose its best offensive weapon.

"It's a blow," he said. "Isaiah brings a lot to this team, not just with his leadership but his play. Most important, I just hope he's better. I care about him off the floor. I just hope he's OK."

Gerald Green said he was surprised when he realized Thomas wasn't on the court at the start of the second half. Green expects Thomas to play in Game 3 given his ability to fight through injuries in the past.

Said Green: "I think, for IT not to play, he'd have to have one of his legs cut off or something. Or it's got to be something real serious. I do expect IT to play."