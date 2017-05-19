Celtics' Isaiah Thomas misses second half of Game 2 with hip strain

BOSTON -- All-Star? Celtics?point guard Isaiah Thomas?missed the second half of Game 2 on Friday night against the? Cleveland Cavaliers?due to a right hip strain.?

Thomas missed all six of his field goal attempts and had two points in 17 minutes as Boston was blown out by Cleveland, 130-86. Cleveland now leads the Eastern Conference finals series, 2-0.?

With Boston down 41 at halftime, Thomas did not return to the floor for the third quarter. He could be seen limping a bit late in the first half.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said after Boston's Game 7 win over the? Washington Wizards?on Monday that Thomas was "dealing with more stuff, physically," but didn't elaborate.

Asked about being dinged up, Thomas said, "I'm hurting, but it's the playoffs so there are no excuses."

Thomas also lost a tooth in Game 1 of the Wizards series and underwent extensive dental work afterward.?