Charles Woodson to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Charles Woodson, winner of the 1997 Heisman Trophy, is part of the Class of 2018 for the College Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made by the National Football Foundation on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, which features Woodson as an analyst.

Host Sam Ponder handed the former Michigan standout a commemorative football to surprise him with the news.

The rest of the class of 10 players and three coaches will be announced Monday.

Woodson is the only player who played primarily on defense to win the Heisman Trophy when the cornerback won the award and later helped the Wolverines win a share of the national championship.

Besides the Heisman Trophy, Woodson also won the Walter Camp Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Jim Thorpe Award that season when he finished with eight interceptions and scored rushing, receiving and punt return touchdowns.

He finished his college career with 18 interceptions.

The Oakland Raiders selected him fourth overall in the 1998 draft, and he went on to play 18 seasons for the Raiders (1998-2005, '13-15) and Green Bay Packers (2006-12). He was the 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year and 2009 Defensive Player of the Year and won a Super Bowl ring with the Packers after the 2010 season.