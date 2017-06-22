Chauncey Billups mulling Cavs' offer to be president of basketball ops

The Cleveland Cavaliers have offered Chauncey Billups a long-term contract to be the president of basketball operations, but he is conflicted about accepting, sources told ESPN.com.

Billups met with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert on Tuesday in Detroit and then Wednesday went with Gilbert to Cleveland for meetings with staff at Quicken Loans Arena, sources said.

In the structure being offered, Billups would be able to hire an experienced general manager to work with him, sources said.

The Athletic previously reported Billups had been offered a five-year contract to run the Cavs' front office, citing sources.

Billups has known he would be a possible candidate in Cleveland for several weeks as it became clear a breakup between the Cavs and former general manager David Griffin was likely.

However, Billups is happy living with his family in Denver and commuting to Los Angeles to do television work at ESPN.

Also, Gilbert has a poor track record of working with the front office, parting with four general managers over the past 12 years as owner and none getting a second contract.

LeBron James going into the final season of his contract is not a deterrent for Billups, who also has a close relationship with Cavs coach Tyronn Lue.

Billups also interviewed for a front office position recently with the Atlanta Hawks.