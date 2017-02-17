Chavo Guerrero Sr., former professional wrestler, dies at 68

Chavo Guerrero Sr., the longtime professional wrestler and brother of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, died Saturday at the age of 68.

Guerrero's son, former WWE superstar and third-generation wrestler Chavo Guerrero Jr., confirmed his father's death due to liver cancer on Instagram.

The oldest of the six children of Mexican wrestler Salvador "Gory" Guerrero, Chavo Sr. joined his brothers Mando, Hector and Eddie in the business.

Best known for his work in the NWA Hollywood Wrestling territory, Guerrero held the title 15 times and feuded with rival and WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. Colt Toombs, an aspiring pro wrestler and the son of the late Piper, tweeted his love for Guerrero:

I love you uncle @ChavoGuerrero_ Ill miss our late night talks! Stay strong @mexwarrior he was one HELL of a man!! - Colt Toombs (@ColtToombs) February 11, 2017

Born Salvador Guerrero III in El Paso, Texas, Chavo Sr. went on to work in the UWF and AWA. He enjoyed a brief but memorable run with WWE in 2004 at the age of 55.

Chavo Guerrero Sr., then billed as Chavo Classic, joined his son, Chavo Jr., in a feud against Eddie Guerrero, the younger brother of Chavo Sr. Chavo Classic went on to become the oldest cruiserweight champion in WWE history, accidentally pinning his son during a triple threat match against Spike Dudley.

WWE extended its condolences to Guerrero and his family on Saturday. Both Chavo Sr. and Chavo Jr. were among 53 former wrestlers who were named as plaintiffs in a 2016 lawsuit against WWE for repeated head trauma.

Current and former WWE superstars shared their memories of Guerrero on social media:

Chavo Sr. was one of a kind. He did things his own way & entertained fans for 20 years. My thoughts are with the entire Guerrero family. pic.twitter.com/fn1bk6WXLF - Triple H (@TripleH) February 11, 2017

GOD BLESS THE CHAVO GUERRERO SR AND HIS BEAUTIFUL FAMILY. REST IN PEACE BROTHER I LOVE YOU - The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 11, 2017