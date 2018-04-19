Chiefs-Rams set for second MNF game from Mexico City

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football from Mexico City on Nov. 19, the Rams announced Wednesday, one day before the NFL unveils the rest of the 2018 regular-season schedule.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN from Estadio Azteca for what will be the NFL's second Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, two years after the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans did the same.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, now with the Chiefs, and cornerback Marcus Peters, now with the Rams, will each be facing their former teams.

The NFL will formally announce the schedule for all 32 teams at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. ESPN will air a two-hour SportsCenter special to analyze the schedule as it is announced by the NFL.