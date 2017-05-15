Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes II uninjured after being robbed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II was uninjured after being robbed Friday, according to the Smith County Sheriff's office in Texas.

"We believe this offense was a completely random act and the suspect had no idea who he was robbing," Sgt. Darrell Coslin said. "He wasn't being targeted or anything."

Coslin said one of the suspects in the robbery was "acting as if he was armed with a handgun."

"[Mahomes] and some of his friends had been out to a baseball game earlier that evening here in Tyler." Coslin said. "After the baseball game was over, he and his friends returned to one of the residences. They had pulled into the driveway and were exiting the vehicle when a suspect pulled in behind them and blocked them in. He exited his vehicle and approached them on foot, acting as if he was armed with a handgun.

"The suspect then demanded property from the four victims and after the robbery was complete he got in his vehicle and left the location. No one was injured. At that point in time we received a 911 call reporting the incident. We had a deputy respond to the location. After obtaining the suspect's vehicle information and the suspect's description, deputies were able to locate the suspect's vehicle a short distance away. The property from the victims was found in the suspect's vehicle so it was recovered."

Coslin said two suspects, Michael Pinkerton and Billy Johnson, were arrested.

"At this point in time we do have a statement given by Mr. Pinkerton confessing to the offense," Coslin said.

Ted Crews, the Chiefs' vice president of communications, said the team is "thankful that Patrick and everyone involved are safe because that's what's important."

The Chiefs selected Mahomes out of Texas Tech with the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft last month. Mahomes participated in the Chiefs' rookie camp in Kansas City early last week and is scheduled to be with the team next week when it begins full-squad practice.