Chris Holtmann to leave Butler for Ohio State coaching vacancy

Chris Holtmann will leave? Butler?to become the next men's basketball coach at? Ohio State, agreeing to an eight-year deal with the Buckeyes, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Holtmann, 45, will receive $3 million per season as the replacement for Thad Matta, sources told ESPN. The Columbus Dispatch first reported that Holtmann had accepted the position.

Holtmann has been at Butler for four seasons, the last three as head coach. The Bulldogs have reached the NCAA tournament in each of his three seasons in charge, winning 25 games and advancing to the Sweet 16 last season.

He also spent three seasons as the coach at Gardner-Webb before leaving to become an assistant under Brandon Miller at Butler.

Holtmann was named the interim head coach in October 2014 after Miller took a medical leave of absence. The interim tag was removed in January 2015.

Ohio State parted ways with Matta earlier this week. The Buckeyes have missed the NCAA tournament in two straight seasons and struggled to a 17-15 record last season.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello contributed to this report.