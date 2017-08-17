Clemson, Oregon State, Tulane teams OK after fatal van attack

The Clemson, Oregon State and Tulane men's basketball teams are safe after a van plowed into pedestrians, causing at least one fatality, near where the teams are staying in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday.

Clemson posted a statement on its Twitter feed, saying the entire travel party is safe and secure inside the hotel. Their exhibition game scheduled for Thursday night against the Barcelona All-Stars has been canceled, and the team will head home Friday as previously scheduled.

Oregon State issued a statement saying the team is also OK. The Beavers are scheduled to tour Spain through Aug. 25 and are now determining the remaining schedule.

Tulane was scheduled to be on a tour until Aug. 19. Their athletic director, Troy Dannen, tweeted that everyone associated with the program "is safe and accounted for in Barcelona."

A van slammed into pedestrians on Thursday in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, which is normally packed at the height of the summer tourist season. A police official said that one death was confirmed and that 32 people were seriously injured.

Catalan police said: "We confirm the terrorist attack. The protocol for terrorist attacks has been activated."

Clemson has been in Spain for more than a week as part of a four-game exhibition tour across the country. The Tigers beat teams in Madrid, La Roda and Barcelona and toured many sites, as documented in a video blog posted on its Twitter feed and Web site.

Several Clemson players tweeted from Barcelona after the incident.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.