Connor McDavid wins Hart, Lindsay honors; Sergei Bobrovsky claims Vezina

Connor McDavid brought home a double award haul from the NHL's annual postseason bash Wednesday night.

The Edmonton Oilers' captain and NHL scoring champion claimed the Hart Trophy as the league's MVP and the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player chosen in a vote by NHL Players' Association members.

The 91-year-old Lindsay was on stage for the presentation, flanked by Mario Lemieux and Mark Messier.

Earning his second Vezina Trophy was? Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender? Sergei Bobrovsky,?who beat out Braden Holtby of the Washington Capitals and Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens?for the honor given to the league's best goalie.

Bobrovsky posted a 2.06 goals against average and a .932 save percentage in leading the Blue Jackets to an unexpected 108-point season and playoff berth.

Bobrovsky, who previously won the Vezina in 2013, is the first multiple-time winner since Tim Thomas of the Boston Bruins.

Earning his first NHL award was? Toronto Maple Leafs?forward Auston Matthews, who was?the runaway winner of the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie.

Matthews easily outdistanced Winnipeg's Patrik Laine and Columbus' Zach Werenski?for the award.

Matthews had 40 goals and 29 assists in his rookie season after going to the Maple Leafs as the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft.

The Arizona-raised center didn't miss a game while propelling Toronto back into the Stanley Cup playoffs for just the second time since 2004.

The results of the expansion draft also are being revealed throughout the two-hour awards show. The Vegas Golden Knights begin play in the fall as the NHL's 31st franchise.

The annual event got underway with a performance by a Canadian rock band and a few jokes from emcee Joe Manganiello, who got laughs from a comedy bit in which he stepped into the crowd to move Sidney Crosby up to an improved seat -- by asking a grinning NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to switch seats.

The other award winners included Boston forward Patrice Bergeron?winning the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward for the fourth time, and San Jose's Brent Burns?garnering the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman.

Bergeron joined Bob Gainey as the only players to win the Selke four times. Bergeron also claimed the trophy in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

He has been nominated for the Selke six straight times, joining Detroit's Pavel Datsyuk for the longest streak in the award's history.

Burns is a first-time winner of the Norris. The heavily bearded big man with an aggressive offensive game scored 76 points to lead all defensemen.

Burns beat out Ottawa's Erik Karlsson, who scored 71 points.

Nashville Predators general manager David Poile was named the NHL's top executive, and Columbus coach John Tortorella won the Jack Adams Award as the top coach.

Poile was recognized after the Predators' first Western Conference title and Stanley Cup Final appearance. Poile is the only general manager in Predators history, having patiently built the franchise into a powerhouse with a solid foundation in the community since he became GM in 1998.

In his first full season in Columbus, Tortorella led the Blue Jackets' revival for their best record in franchise history -- they even led the overall NHL standings earlier in the season -- and their first playoff appearance since 2014. The American coach also won the Adams award in 2004.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.