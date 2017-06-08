Coroner identifies body found in river as ex-Bills WR James Hardy

The Allen County (Indiana) Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the body of a man found in the Maumee River on Wednesday as former Buffalo Bills receiver James Hardy.

Hardy's cause of death has not yet been determined. He was 31 years old.

His body was found lodged in a dam in the river, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

According to multiple reports, Hardy's mother reported her son was missing on May 30.

Hardy, who was from Fort Wayne, played two seasons for the Bills (2008 and '09).

The Bills sent their condolences to the Hardy family on Thursday.

The Bills selected Hardy in the second round (41st overall) of the 2008 draft after the receiver compiled 191 receptions for 2,740 and 36 touchdowns at Indiana University.

The 6-foot-6 Hardy also appeared in 23 games for Indiana's basketball team during the 2004-05 season. Indiana said Thursday in a tweet that it was saddened to learn about Hardy's death.

Hardy appeared in 16 games (three starts) in his NFL career, catching 10 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

He was arrested in Los Angeles for resisting arrest in 2014 but a judge later ruled him not mentally competent to stand trial.