Damian Lillard rejoins Trail Blazers after day of 'highs and lows'

All-Star Damian Lillard rejoined the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night after what he called a day of "highs and lows." On Thursday, his first son was born and then his half-brother was shot in an incident in Portland.

Lillard said his brother, Jahrell, was shot five times and is in stable condition, "doing fine."

"My No. 1 concern is his health and well-being," Lillard said. "Right now he's stable and doing fine. In a situation like this, you can't ask any more than that. You've got to let the authorities do their job."

Lillard went on to describe the birth of his son as one of the highest moments of his life.

"I think the highs and lows, my son coming out and holding him, then having to deal with a tragedy in the middle of it was unfortunate," Lillard said.

Lillard flew home from New Orleans after Tuesday night's win over the Pelicans and missed Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies in Memphis.

He said he watched Wednesday's game from the hospital. His son, Damian Houston Lillard, was born Thursday morning.

"It was long," he said. "It was like 46 hours of labor, ended up being a C-section. He made it safely, healthy, big boy. I had a great start to my day yesterday."

Lillard said there was "a lot off my shoulders," now that the baby has been born, and added that his son looks like him.

Jahrell Lillard, 20, was shot during a confrontation with two men in a mall parking lot. Authorities said he eluded the men by running into a department store, and then emergency personnel were called.

Sgt. Nate Thompson says callers reported hearing 5-10 shots Thursday night and seeing two men run from the Clackamas Town Center parking lot. He says multiple rounds hit Lillard and several vehicles were damaged.

Though details of the case are still developing, Thompson says investigators believe Lillard may have been the victim of a targeted attack. No arrests have been made.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.