Darrelle Revis charged with four felonies after altercation in Pittsburgh

New York Jets football player Darrelle Revis was charged with four felonies for his alleged role in a Pittsburgh altercation this week, police said Thursday.

A court document showed that the charges include felony counts of robbery, conspiracy and two aggravated assaults charges, stemming from the 31-year old NFL player's alleged involvement in an incident early Sunday morning with two males. Revis was also charged with a misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats.

But Blaine Jones, Revis's lawyer, told ABC News that his client "was physically assaulted while at that location by a group of at least 5 people."

Jones added that Revis "feared for his safety and retreated from the aggressors," while also noting that his client later sought medical attention.

The altercation occurred at 2:43 a.m. on Sunday on Pittsburgh's South Side, when two men -- ages 21 and 22 -- said they were hit by Revis after a verbal confrontation, Pittsburgh police said.

According to the police, a 22-year old male from Kittanning, Pennsylvania, spotted Revis, who acknowledged his identity when asked by the individual. After that, the male began recording Revis with his cell phone while following the NFL player.

According to police, Revis subsequently took the man's phone and tried to delete his video recording. After a 21-year old male came to the other man's assistance, Revis threw the phone on the ground, and a verbal argument ensued.

The 21-year-old and the 22-year-old say they were then both punched and knocked out, according to the statement, which said that area witnesses indicated they had been unconscious for 10 minutes.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.