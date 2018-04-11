David Price sidelined after one inning due to 'sensation' in left hand

BOSTON -- David Price left his start after one inning Wednesday night because of what the Boston Red Sox described as a "sensation in his left hand."

Price gave up four runs in the first inning against the New York Yankees and touched 93 mph with only two of his 35 pitches. He walked off the mound looking at his hand and went straight down the tunnel to the clubhouse with a trainer.

The Red Sox characterized Price's removal as "precautionary." The ace left-hander will undergo further testing.

Price tossed seven scoreless innings in each of his first two starts of the season, both against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dating to his relief stint at the end of last season, Price took a 22 2/3-inning scoreless streak into his start against the Yankees.

Throughout spring training, Price expressed optimism that he was healthy again after making two trips to the disabled list and being limited to 11 starts last season because of elbow and forearm issues. Price has said repeatedly that he stopped thinking about last year's health problems after a three-inning start in a controlled setting at the Red Sox's complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Yankees were all over Price in the first inning. After leadoff man Brett Gardner reached on an infield single and Aaron Judge walked, Giancarlo Stanton launched a two-run triple to the center-field triangle. Price got Didi Gregorius to pop out before giving up a two-run homer to Gary Sanchez, who had been in a 2-for-36 slump.