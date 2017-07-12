Every deal (and type of deal) all 30 NBA teams can still make

Latest update (3 a.m. ET, July 12):?These figures have been updated to include the latest deals.
How many NBA teams still have max cap room? What kind of deals can contenders still make?
We're updating the need-to-know information for all 30 teams throughout free agency as each and every deal comes in.
ATLANTA HAWKS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$20.5 million
Free-agent cap holds:? Mike Muscala
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$83.0 million
Room under tax:?$37.6 million
Players under contract:?12
Summer Transactions: Mike Muscala (2 years, $10 million), Dewayne Dedmon (2 years, $14 million) Diamond Stone (trade), John Collins (draft), Tyler Dorsey (draft)
Available exceptions:?room midlevel ($4.3 million)
BOSTON CELTICS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$27.1 million
Free-agent cap holds:? Guerschon Yabusele
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$105.1 million
Room under tax:?$14.6 million
Players under contract: 14
Summer Transactions: Gordon Hayward (4 years, $128 million), Aron Baynes (1 year, $4.3 million), Daniel Theis (2 years, $2 million), Marcus Morris (trade), Jayson Tatum (draft)
Available exceptions:?None
BROOKLYN NETS
Current space (with cap holds):?$16.5 million
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$29.9 million
Free-agent cap holds:?None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$82.6 million
Room under tax:?$36.7 million
Players under contract:?15
Summer Transactions: DeMarre Carroll (trade), D'Angelo Russell (trade), Timofey Mozgov (trade), Jarrett Allen (draft)
Available exceptions:?Room midlevel ($4.3 million)
CHARLOTTE HORNETS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None
Free-agent cap holds:?None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$116.5 million
Room under tax:?$2.6 million
Players under contract:?14
Summer Transactions: Michael Carter-Williams (1 year, $2.7 million), Malik Monk (draft), Dwayne Bacon (draft), Dwight Howard (trade)
Available exceptions:?Nontaxpayer midlevel ($5.7 million), biannual exception ($3.3 million)
CHICAGO BULLS
Current space (with cap holds):?$8.2 million
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$25.7 million
Free-agent cap holds:? Nikola Mirotic , Anthony Morrow
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$70.2 million
Room under tax:?$46.0 million
Players under contract:?12
Summer Transactions: Cristiano Felicio (4 years, $32 million), Justin Holiday (2 years, $9 million), Lauri Markkanen (draft), Zach LaVine (trade), Kris Dunn (trade)
Available exceptions: nontaxpayer midlevel ($3.8 million), bi-annual exception ($3.3 million), trade exception ($15.3 million)
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None
Free-agent cap holds:?$17.3 million
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$137.7 million
Room under tax:?Over tax by $18.5 million
Tax Penalty: $40.1 million
Players under contract:?13
Summer Transactions: Kyle Korver (3 years, $22 million), Jose Calderon (1 year, $2.3 million), Jeff Green (1 year, $2.1 million)
Available exceptions:?taxpayer midlevel ($5.2 million), trade exception ($15.3 million), trade exception ($4.8 million, $2.2 million)
DALLAS MAVERICKS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$17.8 million
Free-agent cap holds:? Nerlens Noel
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$92.3 million
Room under tax:?$37.5 million
Players under contract:?13
Summer Transactions: Dennis Smith Jr. (draft), Dirk Nowitzki (2 years, $10 million), Josh McRoberts (trade)
Available exceptions:?nontaxpayer midlevel ($8.4 million), bi-annual exception ($3.3 million), trade exception ($1.5 million, $1.3 million)
DENVER NUGGETS
Current space (with cap holds):?$1.8 million
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$7.6 million
Free-agent cap holds:? Mason Plumlee
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$97.2 million
Room under tax:?$27.8 million (over)
Players under contract:?15
Summer Transactions: Tyler Lydon (draft), Paul Millsap (3 years, $90 million), Trey Lyles (trade)
Available exceptions:?room midlevel ($4.3 million)
DETROIT PISTONS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$3.2 million
Free-agent cap holds:?None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$115.7 million
Room under tax:?$3.5 million
Room below Hard Cap: $9.5 million
Players under contract: 15
Summer Transactions: Luke Kennard (draft), Langston Galloway (3 years, $21 million), Reggie Bullock (2 years, $5 million), Anthony Tolliver (1 year, $3.3 million), Avery Bradley (trade)
Available exceptions:?None
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None
Free-agent cap holds:?None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$134.42 million
Room under tax:?$14.9 million (over)
Tax Penalty: $28.7 million
Players under contract: 14
Summer Transactions: Stephen Curry (5 years, $201 million), Kevin Durant (2 years, $51 million), Andre Iguodala (3 years, $48 million), Shaun Livingston (3 years, $24 million), David West (1 year, $2.3 million), Omri Casspi (1 year, $2.1 million), Zaza Pachulia (1 year, $3.4 million)
Available exceptions:?None
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None
Free-agent cap holds:?$6.2 million
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$115.3 million
Room under tax:?$3.5 million
Room under hard cap: $9.5 million
Players under contract:?15
Summer Transactions:? James Harden (4 years, $170 million extension), PJ Tucker (4 years, $32 million), Nene (3 years, $11 million), Zhou Qi (draft), Cameron Oliver (2 years, $2 million), Chris Paul (trade), Shawn Long (trade), Tim Quaterman (trade), Jarrod Uthoff (trade)
Available exceptions:?bi-annual exception ($3.29 million)
INDIANA PACERS
Current space (with cap holds):?$5.5 million
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$23.2 million
Free-agent cap holds:?None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$93.6 million
Room under tax:?$25.6 million
Players under contract:?14
Summer Transactions: Darren Collison (2 years, $20 million), Bojan Bogdanovic (2 years, $21.5 million), Cory Joseph (trade), Victor Oladipo (trade), Domantas Sabonis (trade)
Available exceptions:?bi-annual exception ($3.29 million)
LA CLIPPERS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None
Free-agent cap holds:? Luc Mbah a Moute
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$119.3 million
Room under tax:?$845,038 (over)
Tax Penalty: $2.1 million
Room under Hard Cap: $5.1 million
Players under contract:?14
Summer Transactions: Danilo Gallinari (3 years, $65 million), Lou Williams (trade), Patrick Beverley (trade), Sam Dekker (trade), Montrezl Harrell (trade), Kyle Wiltjer (trade), DeAndre Liggins (trade), Milos Teodosic (2 years, $12.3 million), Juwan Evans (draft)
Available exceptions:?full midlevel exception ($1.5 million)?
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$19.6 million
Free-agent cap holds:?None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$99 million
Room under tax:?$21 million
Players under contract: 13
Summer Transactions:? Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (one year, $18M), Lonzo Ball (draft), Josh Hart (draft), Kyle Kuzma (draft)
Available exceptions:?room midlevel exception ($4.3 million)
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
Current space (with cap holds): None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$4.9 million
Free-agent cap holds: JaMychal Green
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary: $106.4 million
Room under tax: $15.5 million
Room below hard cap: $18.8 million
Players under contract: 12
Summer Transactions: Ben McLemore (2 years, $10.7 million), Tyreke Evans (1 year, $3.3 million)
Available exceptions: full midlevel exception ($2.2 million)
MIAMI HEAT
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$33.2 million
Free-agent cap holds: None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$98.8 million
Room under tax:?$20.1 million
Players under contract: 13
Summer Transactions: James Johnson (4 years, $60 million), Dion Waiters, (4 years, $52 million), Kelly Olynyk (4 years, $50 million), Bam Adebayo (draft), AJ Hammons (trade)
Available exceptions:?Room midlevel exception ($4.3 million)
MILWAUKEE BUCKS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None
Free-agent cap holds: $4.1 million? (Notables: Michael Beasley)
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$120.0 million
Room under tax:?$1.5 million over
Tax Penalty: $2.0 million
Players under contract:?15
Summer Transactions: Tony Snell (4 years, $44 million), DJ Wilson (draft), Sterling Brown (draft)
Available exceptions:?tax midlevel exception ($5.2 million)
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES
Current space (with cap holds):?$1.7 million
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$14.8 million
Free-agent cap holds: None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$97.4 million
Room under tax:?$24.9 million
Players under contract:?11
Summer Transactions: Jeff Teague (3 years, $57 million), Taj Gibson (2 years, $24 million), Jamal Crawford (2 years, $8.9 million), Jimmy Butler (trade), Justin Patton (draft)
Available exceptions:?None
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None
Free-agent cap holds: None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$113.2 million
Room under tax:?$5.8 million
Players under contract:?13
Summer Transactions: Jrue Holiday (5 years, $125 million), Frank Jackson (draft)
Available exceptions:?full midlevel exception ($7.6 million), biannual exception (3.3 million)
NEW YORK KNICKS
Current space (with cap holds):?$1.4 million
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$20.9 million
Free-agent cap holds: None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$97.7 million
Room under tax:?$22.3 million
Players under contract:?14
Summer Transactions: Tim Hardaway Jr. (4 years, $71 million), Ron Baker (2 years, $8.9 million), Frank Ntilikina (draft)
Available exceptions:?None
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None
Free-agent cap holds: None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$126.5 million
Room under tax:?$7.3 million (over)
Tax Penalty: $11.5 million
Players under contract: 14
Summer Transactions: Andre Roberson (3 years, $30 million), Patrick Patterson (3 years, $16 million), Paul George (trade), Terrance Ferguson (draft)
Available exceptions:?None
ORLANDO MAGIC
Current space (with cap holds):?$8.3 million
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$13.1 million
Free-agent cap holds: None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$90.7 million
Room under tax:?$28.2 million
Tax Penalty: $11.5 million
Players under contract:?12
Summer Transactions: Shelvin Mack (2 years, $12 million), Jonathan Isaac (draft)
Available exceptions:?room midlevel exception ($4.3 million)
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Current space (with cap holds):?$15.1 million
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$15.1 million
Free-agent cap holds: None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$83.9 million
Room under tax:?$35.3 million
Players under contract: 15
Summer Transactions: JJ Redick (1 year, $23 million), Amir Johnson (1 year, $11 million), Markelle Fultz (draft), Furkan Korkmaz (draft)
Available exceptions:?Room midlevel exception ($4.3 million)
PHOENIX SUNS
Current space (with cap holds):?$10.6 million
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$22 million
Free-agent cap holds: Alex Len and Alan Williams
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$88.9 million
Room under tax:?$44.4 million
Players under contract:?13
Summer Transactions: Alan Williams (3 years, $17 million), Josh Jackson (draft), Davon Reed (draft)
Available exceptions:?room midlevel exception ($8.4 million), biannual exception ($3.3 million)
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None
Free-agent cap holds: None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$140.2 million
Room under tax:?Over tax by $20.8 million
Tax Penalty: $48.3 million
Players under contract:?15
Summer Transactions: Zach Collins (draft), Caleb Swanigan (draft)
Available exceptions:?tax midlevel exception ($5.2 million)
SACRAMENTO KINGS
Current space (with cap holds):?$5.9 million
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$64.0 million
Free-agent cap holds: None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$93.2 million
Room under tax:?$26.1 million
Players under contract:?14
Summer Transactions: George Hill (3 years, $57 million), Zach Randolph (2 years, $24 million), Vince Carter (1 year, $8 million), Bogdan Bogdanovic (draft), De'Aaron Fox (draft), Justin Jackson (draft), Harry Giles (draft)
Available exceptions:?room midlevel exception ($4.3 million)
SAN ANTONIO SPURS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$4.5 million
Free-agent cap holds: Manu Ginobili, Pau Gasol and Jonathon Simmons
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$91.6 million
Room under tax:?$23.3 million
Room under hard cap: $29.3 million
Players under contract:?11
Summer Transactions: Patty Mills (4 years, $50 million), Rudy Gay (2 years, $17 million), Derrick White (draft)
Available exceptions:?biannual exception ($3.3 million)
TORONTO RAPTORS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$19.4 million
Free-agent cap holds:?None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary: $116.5 million
Room under tax: $2.5 million
Room under hard cap: $8.7 million
Players under contract: 14
Summer Transactions: Kyle Lowry (3 years, $100 million), Serge Ibaka (3 years, $65 million), CJ Miles (3 years, $25 million), Justin Hamilton (trade), OG Anunoby (draft)
Available exceptions:?biannual exception ($3.3 million)
UTAH JAZZ
Current space (with cap holds):?$3.6 million
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None
Free-agent cap holds:?Joe Ingles
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$95.5 million
Room under tax:?$27.9 million
Players under contract: 13
Summer Transactions: Joe Ingles (4 years, $52 million), Ricky Rubio (trade), Donovan Mitchell (draft), Tony Bradley (draft)
Available exceptions:?room midlevel exception ($8.4 million), biannual exception ($3.3 million)
WASHINGTON WIZARDS
Current space (with cap holds):?None
Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$2.5 million
Free-agent cap holds: None
Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?: $126.2 million
Room under tax:?$7.3 million over
Tax Penalty: $11.4 million
Players under contract:?15
Summer Transactions: Otto Porter (4 years, $107 million), Jodie Meeks (2 years, $7 million), Mike Scott (1 year, $1.7 minimum), Tim Frazier (trade)
Available exceptions: tax midlevel exception ($1.7 million)