Every deal (and type of deal) all 30 NBA teams can still make

Latest update (3 a.m. ET, July 12):?These figures have been updated to include the latest deals.

How many NBA teams still have max cap room? What kind of deals can contenders still make?

We're updating the need-to-know information for all 30 teams throughout free agency as each and every deal comes in.

ATLANTA HAWKS

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$20.5 million

Free-agent cap holds:? Mike Muscala

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$83.0 million

Room under tax:?$37.6 million

Players under contract:?12

Summer Transactions: Mike Muscala (2 years, $10 million), Dewayne Dedmon (2 years, $14 million) Diamond Stone (trade), John Collins (draft), Tyler Dorsey (draft)

Available exceptions:?room midlevel ($4.3 million)

BOSTON CELTICS

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$27.1 million

Free-agent cap holds:? Guerschon Yabusele

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$105.1 million

Room under tax:?$14.6 million

Players under contract: 14

Summer Transactions: Gordon Hayward (4 years, $128 million), Aron Baynes (1 year, $4.3 million), Daniel Theis (2 years, $2 million), Marcus Morris (trade), Jayson Tatum (draft)

Available exceptions:?None

BROOKLYN NETS

Current space (with cap holds):?$16.5 million

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$29.9 million

Free-agent cap holds:?None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$82.6 million

Room under tax:?$36.7 million

Players under contract:?15

Summer Transactions: DeMarre Carroll (trade), D'Angelo Russell (trade), Timofey Mozgov (trade), Jarrett Allen (draft)

Available exceptions:?Room midlevel ($4.3 million)

CHARLOTTE HORNETS

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None

Free-agent cap holds:?None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$116.5 million

Room under tax:?$2.6 million

Players under contract:?14

Summer Transactions: Michael Carter-Williams (1 year, $2.7 million), Malik Monk (draft), Dwayne Bacon (draft), Dwight Howard (trade)

Available exceptions:?Nontaxpayer midlevel ($5.7 million), biannual exception ($3.3 million)

CHICAGO BULLS

Current space (with cap holds):?$8.2 million

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$25.7 million

Free-agent cap holds:? Nikola Mirotic , Anthony Morrow

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$70.2 million

Room under tax:?$46.0 million

Players under contract:?12

Summer Transactions: Cristiano Felicio (4 years, $32 million), Justin Holiday (2 years, $9 million), Lauri Markkanen (draft), Zach LaVine (trade), Kris Dunn (trade)

Available exceptions: nontaxpayer midlevel ($3.8 million), bi-annual exception ($3.3 million), trade exception ($15.3 million)

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None

Free-agent cap holds:?$17.3 million

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$137.7 million

Room under tax:?Over tax by $18.5 million

Tax Penalty: $40.1 million

Players under contract:?13

Summer Transactions: Kyle Korver (3 years, $22 million), Jose Calderon (1 year, $2.3 million), Jeff Green (1 year, $2.1 million)

Available exceptions:?taxpayer midlevel ($5.2 million), trade exception ($15.3 million), trade exception ($4.8 million, $2.2 million)

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$17.8 million

Free-agent cap holds:? Nerlens Noel

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$92.3 million

Room under tax:?$37.5 million

Players under contract:?13

Summer Transactions: Dennis Smith Jr. (draft), Dirk Nowitzki (2 years, $10 million), Josh McRoberts (trade)

Available exceptions:?nontaxpayer midlevel ($8.4 million), bi-annual exception ($3.3 million), trade exception ($1.5 million, $1.3 million)

DENVER NUGGETS

Current space (with cap holds):?$1.8 million

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$7.6 million

Free-agent cap holds:? Mason Plumlee

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$97.2 million

Room under tax:?$27.8 million (over)

Players under contract:?15

Summer Transactions: Tyler Lydon (draft), Paul Millsap (3 years, $90 million), Trey Lyles (trade)

Available exceptions:?room midlevel ($4.3 million)

DETROIT PISTONS

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$3.2 million

Free-agent cap holds:?None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$115.7 million

Room under tax:?$3.5 million

Room below Hard Cap: $9.5 million

Players under contract: 15

Summer Transactions: Luke Kennard (draft), Langston Galloway (3 years, $21 million), Reggie Bullock (2 years, $5 million), Anthony Tolliver (1 year, $3.3 million), Avery Bradley (trade)

Available exceptions:?None

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None

Free-agent cap holds:?None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$134.42 million

Room under tax:?$14.9 million (over)

Tax Penalty: $28.7 million

Players under contract: 14

Summer Transactions: Stephen Curry (5 years, $201 million), Kevin Durant (2 years, $51 million), Andre Iguodala (3 years, $48 million), Shaun Livingston (3 years, $24 million), David West (1 year, $2.3 million), Omri Casspi (1 year, $2.1 million), Zaza Pachulia (1 year, $3.4 million)

Available exceptions:?None

HOUSTON ROCKETS

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None

Free-agent cap holds:?$6.2 million

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$115.3 million

Room under tax:?$3.5 million

Room under hard cap: $9.5 million

Players under contract:?15

Summer Transactions:? James Harden (4 years, $170 million extension), PJ Tucker (4 years, $32 million), Nene (3 years, $11 million), Zhou Qi (draft), Cameron Oliver (2 years, $2 million), Chris Paul (trade), Shawn Long (trade), Tim Quaterman (trade), Jarrod Uthoff (trade)

Available exceptions:?bi-annual exception ($3.29 million)

INDIANA PACERS

Current space (with cap holds):?$5.5 million

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$23.2 million

Free-agent cap holds:?None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$93.6 million

Room under tax:?$25.6 million

Players under contract:?14

Summer Transactions: Darren Collison (2 years, $20 million), Bojan Bogdanovic (2 years, $21.5 million), Cory Joseph (trade), Victor Oladipo (trade), Domantas Sabonis (trade)

Available exceptions:?bi-annual exception ($3.29 million)

LA CLIPPERS

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None

Free-agent cap holds:? Luc Mbah a Moute

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$119.3 million

Room under tax:?$845,038 (over)

Tax Penalty: $2.1 million

Room under Hard Cap: $5.1 million

Players under contract:?14

Summer Transactions: Danilo Gallinari (3 years, $65 million), Lou Williams (trade), Patrick Beverley (trade), Sam Dekker (trade), Montrezl Harrell (trade), Kyle Wiltjer (trade), DeAndre Liggins (trade), Milos Teodosic (2 years, $12.3 million), Juwan Evans (draft)

Available exceptions:?full midlevel exception ($1.5 million)?

LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$19.6 million

Free-agent cap holds:?None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$99 million

Room under tax:?$21 million

Players under contract: 13

Summer Transactions:? Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (one year, $18M), Lonzo Ball (draft), Josh Hart (draft), Kyle Kuzma (draft)

Available exceptions:?room midlevel exception ($4.3 million)

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Current space (with cap holds): None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$4.9 million

Free-agent cap holds: JaMychal Green

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary: $106.4 million

Room under tax: $15.5 million

Room below hard cap: $18.8 million

Players under contract: 12

Summer Transactions: Ben McLemore (2 years, $10.7 million), Tyreke Evans (1 year, $3.3 million)

Available exceptions: full midlevel exception ($2.2 million)

MIAMI HEAT

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$33.2 million

Free-agent cap holds: None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$98.8 million

Room under tax:?$20.1 million

Players under contract: 13

Summer Transactions: James Johnson (4 years, $60 million), Dion Waiters, (4 years, $52 million), Kelly Olynyk (4 years, $50 million), Bam Adebayo (draft), AJ Hammons (trade)

Available exceptions:?Room midlevel exception ($4.3 million)

MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None

Free-agent cap holds: $4.1 million? (Notables: Michael Beasley)

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$120.0 million

Room under tax:?$1.5 million over

Tax Penalty: $2.0 million

Players under contract:?15

Summer Transactions: Tony Snell (4 years, $44 million), DJ Wilson (draft), Sterling Brown (draft)

Available exceptions:?tax midlevel exception ($5.2 million)

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Current space (with cap holds):?$1.7 million

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$14.8 million

Free-agent cap holds: None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$97.4 million

Room under tax:?$24.9 million

Players under contract:?11

Summer Transactions: Jeff Teague (3 years, $57 million), Taj Gibson (2 years, $24 million), Jamal Crawford (2 years, $8.9 million), Jimmy Butler (trade), Justin Patton (draft)

Available exceptions:?None

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None

Free-agent cap holds: None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$113.2 million

Room under tax:?$5.8 million

Players under contract:?13

Summer Transactions: Jrue Holiday (5 years, $125 million), Frank Jackson (draft)

Available exceptions:?full midlevel exception ($7.6 million), biannual exception (3.3 million)

NEW YORK KNICKS

Current space (with cap holds):?$1.4 million

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$20.9 million

Free-agent cap holds: None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$97.7 million

Room under tax:?$22.3 million

Players under contract:?14

Summer Transactions: Tim Hardaway Jr. (4 years, $71 million), Ron Baker (2 years, $8.9 million), Frank Ntilikina (draft)

Available exceptions:?None

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None

Free-agent cap holds: None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$126.5 million

Room under tax:?$7.3 million (over)

Tax Penalty: $11.5 million

Players under contract: 14

Summer Transactions: Andre Roberson (3 years, $30 million), Patrick Patterson (3 years, $16 million), Paul George (trade), Terrance Ferguson (draft)

Available exceptions:?None

ORLANDO MAGIC

Current space (with cap holds):?$8.3 million

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$13.1 million

Free-agent cap holds: None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$90.7 million

Room under tax:?$28.2 million

Tax Penalty: $11.5 million

Players under contract:?12

Summer Transactions: Shelvin Mack (2 years, $12 million), Jonathan Isaac (draft)

Available exceptions:?room midlevel exception ($4.3 million)

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Current space (with cap holds):?$15.1 million

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$15.1 million

Free-agent cap holds: None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$83.9 million

Room under tax:?$35.3 million

Players under contract: 15

Summer Transactions: JJ Redick (1 year, $23 million), Amir Johnson (1 year, $11 million), Markelle Fultz (draft), Furkan Korkmaz (draft)

Available exceptions:?Room midlevel exception ($4.3 million)

PHOENIX SUNS

Current space (with cap holds):?$10.6 million

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$22 million

Free-agent cap holds: Alex Len and Alan Williams

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$88.9 million

Room under tax:?$44.4 million

Players under contract:?13

Summer Transactions: Alan Williams (3 years, $17 million), Josh Jackson (draft), Davon Reed (draft)

Available exceptions:?room midlevel exception ($8.4 million), biannual exception ($3.3 million)

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None

Free-agent cap holds: None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$140.2 million

Room under tax:?Over tax by $20.8 million

Tax Penalty: $48.3 million

Players under contract:?15

Summer Transactions: Zach Collins (draft), Caleb Swanigan (draft)

Available exceptions:?tax midlevel exception ($5.2 million)

SACRAMENTO KINGS

Current space (with cap holds):?$5.9 million

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$64.0 million

Free-agent cap holds: None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$93.2 million

Room under tax:?$26.1 million

Players under contract:?14

Summer Transactions: George Hill (3 years, $57 million), Zach Randolph (2 years, $24 million), Vince Carter (1 year, $8 million), Bogdan Bogdanovic (draft), De'Aaron Fox (draft), Justin Jackson (draft), Harry Giles (draft)

Available exceptions:?room midlevel exception ($4.3 million)

SAN ANTONIO SPURS

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$4.5 million

Free-agent cap holds: Manu Ginobili, Pau Gasol and Jonathon Simmons

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$91.6 million

Room under tax:?$23.3 million

Room under hard cap: $29.3 million

Players under contract:?11

Summer Transactions: Patty Mills (4 years, $50 million), Rudy Gay (2 years, $17 million), Derrick White (draft)

Available exceptions:?biannual exception ($3.3 million)

TORONTO RAPTORS

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$19.4 million

Free-agent cap holds:?None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary: $116.5 million

Room under tax: $2.5 million

Room under hard cap: $8.7 million

Players under contract: 14

Summer Transactions: Kyle Lowry (3 years, $100 million), Serge Ibaka (3 years, $65 million), CJ Miles (3 years, $25 million), Justin Hamilton (trade), OG Anunoby (draft)

Available exceptions:?biannual exception ($3.3 million)

UTAH JAZZ

Current space (with cap holds):?$3.6 million

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?None

Free-agent cap holds:?Joe Ingles

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?$95.5 million

Room under tax:?$27.9 million

Players under contract: 13

Summer Transactions: Joe Ingles (4 years, $52 million), Ricky Rubio (trade), Donovan Mitchell (draft), Tony Bradley (draft)

Available exceptions:?room midlevel exception ($8.4 million), biannual exception ($3.3 million)

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Current space (with cap holds):?None

Potential maximum cap space (after renouncing free agents):?$2.5 million

Free-agent cap holds: None

Guaranteed 2017-18 salary:?: $126.2 million

Room under tax:?$7.3 million over

Tax Penalty: $11.4 million

Players under contract:?15

Summer Transactions: Otto Porter (4 years, $107 million), Jodie Meeks (2 years, $7 million), Mike Scott (1 year, $1.7 minimum), Tim Frazier (trade)

Available exceptions: tax midlevel exception ($1.7 million)