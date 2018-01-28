Delanie Walker and Von Miller star late to earn Pro Bowl MVP honors

ORLANDO, Fla. -- NFL players earn their reputations as game-changers by making big plays when their team needs them the most.

Turns out that's how they can earn a luxury car, too.

Tennessee tight end Delanie Walker and Denver linebacker Von Miller each delivered a big play in the final two minutes to help the AFC beat the NFC 24-23 in the 2018 Pro Bowl on Sunday at Camping World Stadium. Walker and Miller were named the game's MVPs for their efforts.

Walker caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr with 1:31 to play, and Miller strip-sacked NFC quarterback Jared Goff and recovered the fumble with 37 seconds remaining to give the AFC its second consecutive victory since the series returned to the AFC-NFC format.

"Just a go route," Walker said. "Had one-on-one coverage. Just a great throw, and [Carr] put it right on the money, and he made my job easier."

Walker, who was playing in his third Pro Bowl, also caught a touchdown pass from Alex Smith in the third quarter and finished with four catches for 29 yards.

In addition to his game-winning sack, Miller had three tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass breakup. Miller bull-rushed right tackle Duane Brown (Seattle) with his right hand, pushed him into Goff and knocked the ball out of Goff's grasp with his left hand.

He fell on it at the NFC's 27-yard line.

"I go all-out all the time," said Miller, who was playing in his sixth Pro Bowl.

AFC cornerback Aqib Talib wasn't surprised that his Denver Broncos teammate came through with one of the game's biggest plays.

"I knew Von was going to do it," Talib said. "When it's clutch time, crunch time, that's what he does. He's a Super Bowl MVP and now a Pro Bowl MVP as well. Another accolade for him. The more accolades you get, the more people expect from you."

In addition to the $64,000 that each winning player receives, Walker and Miller also get a luxury Genesis automobile for being named MVPs. Walker was especially excited about that.

"I think I'm going to get the black," Walker said. "But I think we can get any car we want. It doesn't matter. It's not just that car. They say you can pick a car off the lot.

"I'm going to keep that car. Why would I sell it? It's free. I'm about to drive it so much. That's going to be my every-day car."