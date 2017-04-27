Deshaun Watson goes 12th to Texans after trade with Browns

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson with the No. 12 pick in Thursday's NFL draft.

Houston traded its 2017 first-round pick (No. 25) and 2018 first-round pick to move up to No. 12.

Combined with an earlier first-round trade between the teams, the Texans traded two first-round picks (one from 2018), a second-round pick ('18), a sixth-round pick and? Brock Osweiler?to the Browns for Watson and a fourth-round pick.

Watson called the selection a "perfect situation" for him after he was selected.

"It's amazing," Watson said on the ESPN broadcast. "I tell myself not to cry but can't hold it back. Now I'm finally being introduced into the National Football League. It's a blessing, but I worked for it."

Watson brought his mother, Deann, onto the draft stage after the selection.

"She's the one who raised me," Watson said. "And I don't even know what to say. I'm going to take care of her for sure."

Earlier this month, Texans star receiver DeAndre Hopkins said he was biased because he is also "a Clemson guy," but that he's "pretty sure [Watson] would like to throw me the football."

Watson is the first quarterback the Texans have taken in the first round since they selected David Carr in 2002.

Last season at Clemson, Watson threw for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns, leading Clemson to a national title.

Information from ESPN's Dan Graziano was used in this report.