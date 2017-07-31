Dodgers find lefty help in trades for Tony Watson, Tony Cingrani

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to acquire left-handed relievers? Tony Watson from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tony Cingrani from the Cincinnati Reds, according to multiple reports.

The Watson trade was announced by the Pirates, who will send minor leaguers Oneil Cruz and Angel German to Los Angeles in return.

Watson began the season?as Pittsburgh's closer but was removed in favor of Felipe Rivero after blowing consecutive save opportunities in Baltimore in June.

The 32-year-old Watson has a 5-3 record and 3.66 ERA in 47 appearances this season with 35 strikeouts and 14 walks. He will be a free agent after the season.

Cingrani, 28, has a 5.40 ERA over 25 appearances in 23 1/3 innings but has allowed nine home runs this season.

The Dodgers had only two left-handed relievers with more than 10 innings pitched this season prior to agreeing to the Watson swap.

Cruz is hitting .240 and German has a 1.91 ERA for Class A Great Lakes.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.