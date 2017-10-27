Dolphins coach Adam Gase says offense 'can't get any worse,' expects Cutler back Nov. 5

After the Miami Dolphins' 40-0 shutout loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night -- the team's worst shutout loss in 20 seasons -- head coach Adam Case had strong words for the team's offense.

"We're the worst offense in football. Can't get any worse. I'm pissed. I'm tired of this. I'm tired of the offense being awful," Gase said Friday at the team's news conference. "Guys better need to get their heads right. Coaching staff needs to do a better job. Obviously, our players not knowing is a direct reflection of them.

"We're not putting the work in. That's what it comes down to. If you can't remember, you shouldn't be in the NFL. At the end of the day, guys have got to take this stuff home and study it. They're not going to just learn it all in meetings. We've got to find guys to put forth effort and remember this stuff and it starts with our best players."

Gase also said that quarterback Jay Cutler will start Miami's next game against the Oakland Raiders on November 5, and said Cutler "could have played."

Cutler left the October 22 matchup against the New York Jets with a rib injury. Matt Moore has replaced Cutler as starter, and while he led the Dolphins to its comeback win against the Jets, he was 25-of-44 for 176 yards against the Ravens with two interceptions.?

Despite a winning record, the Dolphins offense has been less than stellar, ranking 32nd out of 32 teams in yards per game (252.4 yards).

The team is also without a rushing touchdown this season. In fact, Miami hasn't had a rushing touchdown in eight straight games, the longest streak in franchise history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.?

The Dolphins are 4-3 this season, but have a -60 point differential this season, which is the worst point differential by a team with a winning record after its first seven games of a season in NFL history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.?

Miami has been held without a point six times in a half this season, the most in a team's first seven games of a season since at least 2001, according to ESPN Stats and Information.?