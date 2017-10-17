Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie says he's been reinstated by Giants

New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has been reinstated by the team after being suspended last week for a violation of team rules, he told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Rodgers-Cromartie missed Sunday night's 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

The Pro Bowl cornerback met with Giants coach Ben McAdoo early Tuesday. He is expected to be on the field Wednesday when his teammates return to practice.

Rodgers-Cromartie was told last Tuesday he would be benched for Sunday's game against the Broncos because of his action. He left a recovery session early the previous Friday, then threw his helmet and walked off the field in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rodgers-Cromartie later walked out of a meeting on Wednesday, which prompted an indefinite suspension from the Giants. He was placed on a reserve/suspended list.

The Giants (1-5) host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday before their bye week.