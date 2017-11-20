Donald Trump criticizes Marshawn Lynch for anthem protest in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Monday morning to criticize Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch for standing during the Mexican national anthem but sitting during the anthem for the United States prior to the Raiders' loss to the New England Patriots at Estadio Azteca.

Lynch was actually standing during the first few bars of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Sunday before taking a seat. And while he stood for the Mexican anthem, he was not completely at attention.

In a speech on Sept. 22, Trump said players kneeling or sitting during the anthem should be fired, which prompted much backlash across the league.

Lynch, who has remained seated during the playing of the national anthem since coming out of retirement this season, has not said why he sits. He wore a T-shirt that read "Everybody vs. Trump" prior to the Raiders' game against the Broncos?in Denver on Oct. 1.?