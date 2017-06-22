Draft prospect says Phil Jackson dozed during his workout with Knicks

Knicks president Phil Jackson, who confirmed this week that the team could be looking to move up in Thursday's NBA draft, dozed off during one top prospect's workout, the player told ESPN's Jay Williams.?

Williams discussed the workout during Thursday's "Outside the Lines."

"A top-15 draft pick told me the other day, because we were involved in this conversation about Phil Jackson and the Knicks, and he said, 'Phil Jackson was falling in and out of sleep during my workout,"" Williams said.?

Williams did not name the player or when the workout took place. The Knicks have the No. 8 pick in Thursday's NBA draft.?

Jackson confirmed Wednesday night that the team is listening to trade offers for star Kristaps Porzingis.?Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that the Knicks had talks with each team positioned in the top five in the lottery, trying to acquire both a pick and a young player with star potential in exchange for Porzingis.

Porzingis, 21, averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in 2016-17, his second NBA season. He skipped exit meetings with Jackson and general manager Steve Mills in April because of frustration over the dysfunction and drama surrounding the Knicks, who finished with a 31-51 record.

Jackson also has clashed with Knicks star Carmelo Anthony. He reiterated Wednesday that he believes it would be best for Anthony to waive his no-trade clause and resume his career with another team. He also said Anthony, 33, has expressed to the club that he would like to remain in New York.

Information from ESPN's Ian Begley was used in this report.