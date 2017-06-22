Duke's Jayson Tatum selected No. 3 overall by Celtics

BOSTON -- The Celtics selected? Jayson Tatum?with the third pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

The 19-year-old Tatum averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game during his one season at Duke.

The 6-foot-8 Tatum has the scoring potential that could eventually help defray some of the scoring load from All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas.

Tatum might be known for his offensive talents but said that, during his meeting with Celtics coach Brad Stevens, they talked a lot about his defensive versatility.

"[Stevens] just said guys that are my size and are versatile, offensively and defensively, it's hard not to play those guys," Tatum said earlier this week. "That's what we talked about. If you can defend 1 through 4, if you can knock down shots, and then, if you can score, that's a bonus."

Tatum has compared his game, at times, to Paul Pierce, which should endear him quickly to Boston fans. Asked for a current NBA comparison, Tatum picked a player that the Celtics had interest in at February's trade deadline.

"My favorite player right now would be Paul George," said Tatum. "That's somebody I look up to and that I enjoy watching play."

Early on, Tatum will be deep on the Boston depth chart behind Jae Crowder and last year's No. 3 pick Jaylen Brown but his scoring ability will give him a chance to carve out a role early in his NBA career.