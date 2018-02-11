Did the Eagles fake their Super Bowl walkthrough to fool the Patriots?

In the days following their victory in Super Bowl LII, some members of the champion Eagles are making it sound like they weren't going to take any chances at their walkthrough the day before the big game.

Earlier this week, Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato told WDAE radio in Tampa Bay that the team ran what he called a "fake walkthrough" and that he overheard others saying they were using plays not in their playbook during it.

And on Friday, safety Malcolm Jenkins said on SportsCenter: "I think there are still a lot of coaches out there that don't trust the Patriots, so sometimes they'll overthink it and do some fake plays in case anybody's watching."

The Eagles went through their walkthrough about an hour after the Patriots completed theirs at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"We weren't going to show anything to anyone, especially being at the stadium," Lovato told WDAE.

The Patriots and coach Bill Belichick were fined and the team was penalized with the loss of a draft pick in 2007 as part of the league's "Spygate" investigation, when they were caught taping their opponent's sideline signals during a game with the Jets.

In 2008, The Boston Herald reported that the Patriots had videotaped the Rams' walkthrough prior to Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, a story the newspaper later retracted.