Earle Bruce, who coached 21 college seasons, dies at age 87

Earle Bruce, who won 81 games while coaching the Ohio State Buckeyes for nine seasons, died early Friday morning at the age of 87, his family announced.

"He was a great man, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and a respected coach to many," his four daughters said in a statement.

Bruce, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2017, coached the Buckeyes from 1979 to 1987. He succeeded legendary coach Woody Hayes and guided Ohio State to an 11-1 record in his first season, suffering only a loss in Rose Bowl.

He won two outright Big Ten titles and a share of it on two more occasions, and he had a 5-3 record in bowl games with Ohio State.

Bruce also coached at Tampa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Colorado State during his career, compiling an overall record of 154-90-2.