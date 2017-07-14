Ezekiel Elliott preparing response to NFL investigation

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has received a report from the NFL on its findings from an investigation into a 2016 domestic violence accusation against him, and Elliott is preparing a response to the league, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Elliott's response is expected to be submitted sometime over the next week.

Multiple sources close to the situation told Schefter that Elliott could face a one- or two-game suspension, but the league has denied that any decision on discipline has been made, and could not be made until its investigation is complete.

"The NFL is looking to pin something on him," one source familiar with the investigation said.

It is one of the reasons that Elliott now is bracing for a short suspension even if the league insists no decisions have been made, sources said.

Last July, Elliott was questioned by Columbus, Ohio, police after a former girlfriend accused Elliott of?assaulting her multiple times over the course of a week. The woman told police that, in one instance, Elliott assaulted her while they sat in a parked car.

The district attorney chose not to pursue charges against Elliott because of conflicting stories. Witnesses at the scene said they did not see an assault occur.

When the Cowboys' season ended in January, Elliott said he wanted "closure."

"I would rather it not drag on this long," Elliott said. "If there was something to find, which there's not, they would've found it by now. The police did a very thorough investigation. It just seems like they're dragging their feet right now. Who knows, man? I'm just ready for it to end."

According to the league's personal conduct policy, a player can be punished by the NFL even if he does not face legal punishment. A first-time violation of the policy carries a six-game suspension, but it also allows for a lesser penalty if mitigating factors are involved.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.