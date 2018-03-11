Fanatics owner Michael Rubin after Panthers

Another bidder has emerged in the race to buy the Carolina Panthers: Michael Rubin, the owner of sports apparel retailer Fanatics.

Sources say Rubin, whose primary residence is in Pennsylvania and who currently owns a stake in the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and the Premier League team Crystal Palace, is considered a serious bidder in the race to buy the first NFL team up for sale in three and a half years.

When reached Sunday morning, Rubin declined comment.

Rubin enters the fray with formal bids due in a couple of weeks, as NFL ownership would prefer to get a deal approved by the owners meetings in May.

Rubin joins hedge fund billionaire David Tepper and debt collector Ben Navarro as the others bidding for the Panthers, which were put up for sale late last year by original owner Jerry Richardson amid allegations of workplace misconduct.

Tepper and Rubin each have their advantages. Tepper, who owns 5 percent of the Pittsburgh Steelers, is worth $11 billion, according to Forbes, giving him a virtually unlimited bankroll -- an advantage similar to the one that helped Steve Ballmer in his bid for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rubin, who is worth $3 billion according to Forbes, is a more familiar name for NFL owners and has already been embraced by many of them over the years.

Fanatics has, for a long time, run the NFL's online store and sells more NFL licensed gear than any other business in the world.

Last May, the NFL owners paid $95 million for a 3 percent stake of Fanatics. In September, a new financing round valued Fanatics at $4.5 billion, making the owners investment worth $135 million, an increase in value of 40 percent in just four months.

Rubin has a solid reputation in the business world and is not scared to use his platform for things he believes in.

Rubin has most recently put his weight and his money behind Meek Mill, the rapper whom he befriended and who is serving two to four years in prison for a controversial probation violation.

At age 45, if he prevails, Rubin would be the second youngest owner in the league behind San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York, who turned 37 this week.

Rubin would certainly be a hands-on, players type of owner. His youth and engaging personality is one of the reasons why he has grown close to players, including 76ers power forward Joel Embiid. If Rubin bought the Panthers, he would have to sell the stake in the 76ers, per NFL rules. Unlike some minority owners who move on, Rubin's exit would be felt.

Navarro might face a harder road to owner approval since the debt collection business he is in often gets ugly, with many cases winding up in court. If Navarro were to exit his business, he would become a more serious threat.

The bidding, which is expected to start in earnest in a couple weeks is being conducted by Allen & Company.

Rubin entering the race will make things more competitive. Forbes values the team at $2.3 billion, but the sale could be depressed by potential bidders sitting on the sidelines.

The New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos are expected to be on the market in the next five years and the Tennessee Titans, which explored selling a third of the team last year, also could be a candidate for a turnover.

One of those groups waiting is Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, who looked into the Panthers sale but exited when it became clear that the league wouldn't relax their ties to ownership and gambling. The two, who sold the UFC for $4 billion in 2016, own a large casino stake in Red Rocks Inc.