Floyd Mayweather says he isn't close to fighting Conor McGregor or anyone else

Floyd Mayweather said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that he's made no deal to fight either UFC star Conor McGregor or any other fighter, reiterating that he's happily retired.

The post came shortly after UFC President Dana White tweeted that, "no deal is even close to being done."?

Earlier Tuesday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said he'd spoken with Mayweather on Saturday while both were attending the NBA game in Oklahoma City vs. the Golden State Warriors. Mayweather told Smith then that ""we're getting very, very close" to the superfight.