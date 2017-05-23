Football world reacts to death of NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy

An outpouring of condolences arrived swiftly on Tuesday following news that NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy had died in Orlando at the age of 48.

Various members of the football world took to social media to pay respects to the 1992 Defensive Player of the Year, who played collegiately with the Miami Hurricanes and professionally with the Seattle Seahawks.

Drafted third overall in the 1990 draft, Kennedy went on to make the Pro Bowl eight times and earn five All-Pro selections. He racked up 11 sacks throughout his NFL career.

Kennedy is one of nine Seahawks enshrined into the Hall of Fame, and Seattle also inducted him into the team's Ring of Honor as its 10th member in 2006.

-- Nick Ostiller